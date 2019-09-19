ATHENS — One of the goals for the 2019 Athens boys soccer season was to ramp up the competition so that the team will be ready for postseason play.
The Wildcats took another step in that direction Wednesday in a 1-0 nonleague win over Trumansburg.
In a rygged game that will help get the Wildcats used to physical play there were more fouls — 11 on Trumansburg and seven on Athens — than goals.
The game’s only tally came fairly early when, at the 27:44 park of the first half, David Scheftic headed in a corner kick from Alex Rowe.
That was it.
In all, Athens forced play, taking 16 shots and five corner kicks to three and one, respectively, for Trumansburg.
Athens keeper Joel Maslin had a quiet night, stopping the only three shots he faced.
Trumansburg keeper Richard Prosser logged 15 saves.
Athens will host Corning at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
———
Girls Soccer
Tioga 5, Newfield 2
NEWFIELD — Tioga took a 3-1 lead at halftime and improved on that in the second half to beat Newfield 5-2 in IAC girls soccer play.
Jenna Smoinsky and Madison Howey scored unassisted goals in the first 40 minutes for Tioga and Abagail Foley converted a pass from Mackenzie Macumber into another tally.
Renee Bickham, who lit up the Lady Tigers last season, got the Lady Trojans on the board in the first half.
Tioga Coach Jim Walsh said that Bickham was the focal point for Tioga’s defense.
“We really focused on stopping their freshman forwards Renee Biickham, who surprised us last year with three goals in their victory over us. Central defender Cassie Birney finally had the game I have been waiting for from her. She made some key individual stops against Bickham and directed the back line.
“Offensively, we were able to get out midfielders involved, led by Abagail Foley, who blasted two deep shots into goal and Madison Howey, who also had a long goal.”
Foley’s second score came from a Howey assist and Destini Sweet scored unassisted for Tioga in the second half.
Tioga took 10 shots to seven for Newfield and led in corner kicks 7-2.
Gabrielle Foley had five saves for Tioga, which will play Waverly at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.