Waverly softball splits pair at Mudville

HERKIMER — The Waverly Wolverines split a pair of contests at the Mudville Softball Complex in Herkimer on Saturday. The Complex and the home of New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organizations for Girls Sports is the home of the New York State Softball Hall of Fame as it puts on one of the biggest series of varsity softball tournaments each year with some of the best teams throughout the state participating.
The Mudville Softball Complex was almost a 2 ½ hour drive for the Wolverines and they were able to rebound after a loss to Marcellus in the first game to dominate the second, thanks to a trio of five-run innings. That was enough to give Waverly the win by a score of 16-2 over the Homer Trojans of Section III.
Waverly jumped out to a quick lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning while not giving up a run in the top of the first. Waverly then gave up one run of their own while putting up 15 runs in the span of three innings.
In the offensive dominance, the Wolverines score five runs in the second, third and fourth innings to end the game in a mercy-rule after the top of the fourth inning in the 14-run victory.
Sidney Tomasso led the way for the Wolverines with three hits on three quality at bats. She was also walked once at the plate and relieved Hali Jenner of her pitching duties in the fourth inning. Peyton Shaw and Aubrey Ennis had two hits each in the win.
The duo also had a great time driving in runners as they each finished with four RBI. Olivia Daddona was able to follow close behind the RBI leaders as she batted in three runs.
Marcellus 5, Waverly 1
The first game of the day for the Wolverines followed suit with the rest of the games they saw last week with top tier teams. A low-scoring pitching battle resulted in a 5-1 loss for Waverly against the Marcellus Mustangs, another Section III school who has won back-to-back Onondaga High School League championships.
The Mustangs put up a trio of runs early, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the contest. Waverly senior Hali Jenner was then able to hold off Marcellus batters for a few innings. The Wolverines tried to spark a run of their own in the top of the fourth inning.
Michaela Lauper was able to score a run for the Wolverines to cut the lead in half. Marcellus piled on two more runs in the next half of the inning where they created a comfortable cushion for themselves, resulting In the four-run victory.
Elaine Grattan and Kate MacLachlan each had two hits and two runs for the Mustangs. Brooklyn Finarty had a complete game on the mound, giving up seven hits and striking out five Waverly batters.
Hali Jenner and Olivia Robinson led things at the plate in game one with two hits each for the Wolverines. Waverly struggled to hit in the beginning of the game and Aubrey Ennis lead the team being walked three times. Jenner had two strikeouts as starting in both games allowed her to pitch a total of nine innings on the day.
“We’ve played some really good teams in the last week,” said Waverly head coach Brian Wendela. “I really wanted to load up the schedule for them this year, since we have a lot of young players.”
Marcellus improves to 6-1 on the season with their only loss this season coming to Class AA New York State powerhouse, Cicero-North Syracuse. They will next host the undefeated Chittenango Bears on Monday who are 7-0 in a tough Class B schedule.
After splitting games in the Mudville tournament, Waverly now posts a 5-5 record with a brutal stretch of games behind them. They will next host Watkins Glen today at 5 p.m. The Wolverines took down the Senecas 29-0 in their last meeting.
