Waverly's Croft sets mark at Windsor

WINDSOR — Waverly’s Chloe Croft now stands alone atop the Waverly record book for career assists in volleyball.
Croft ended a tough day for the team with a career-record 914 assists after popping for 62 assists in the 12-set day. Croft added 24 points and 28 digs and Paige Lewis added 28 points, six aces and 17 kills.
Waverly was swept by Windsor 25-17 and 25-20 and by Horseheads 25-11 and 25-15.
Waverly won its opener with Vestal 25-21 but dropped the second set 25-21.
The Wolverines were swept 25-20 and 25-23 by Owego before sweeping Johnson City 25-20 and 25-23. Waverly finished its day falling to Bainbridge-Guilford 25-22 ans 25-13.
Sidney Tomasso had 12 points and 11 digs, and Adriannah Clinton wound up with 22 points, six on aces, and 20 digs. Morgan Adams and Maddy Goodwin were tough at the net. Adams had 16 kills and six blocks. and Goodwin finished with 16 kills and 19 digs.
Also for Waverly, which went 3-9 on the day, Aryan Peters ended the day with 21 digs and Izzy Garvey had 13 points.
JV: Waverly’s JV team was 4-8 on the day.
Taylor Hall had 42 points with 17 on aces, and Kennedy Herriman had 27 points with 19 aces. Aubrey Ennis packaged 34 digs with 23 points and nine kills; Michaela Lauper finished with 19 digs and 18 assists; and Paighton Streeter had 13 kills.
———
Friday
Waverly 3, Newfield 0
NEWFIELD —The Waverly Wolverines took all three sets to sweep Newfield 3-0 in girls varsity volleyball Friday.
Waverly made quick work of Newfield, allowing 20 points only once. Waverly won the first set 25-9, then the second 25-19 and capped it off 25-20 in the last set.
Leading the way for Waverly was Maddy Goodwin with 13 points and seven kills. Sidney Tomasso garnered 13 points to go along with four aces. Aryan Peters led Waverly with nine digs.
Waverly also received a boost from Chloe Croft who had a total of 24 assists. Paige Lewis followed with 15 points, six aces and six kills. Rounding out the scoring for Waverly were Morgan Adams and Adrianah Clinton who had eight and 10 kills respectively.
JV: Waverly won the JV match 2-0.
Waverly took the first set 25-19 and then ended the match with a 25-4 win. Waverly’s JV team improves their record to 8-5 thanks to 16 points from Aubrey Ennis. Taylor Hall and Kennedy Herriman each tallied eight points.
Waverly will host Tioga on Wednesday.
Spencer Van-Etten 3, Watkins Glen 0
SPENCER — The Spencer Van-Etten Panthers were able to sweep straight sets against the Watkins Glen Senecas on Friday night.
The Panthers did not allow the Senecas to reach 20 points in any of the three sets. Spencer Van-Etten won the first set 25-19, then the second set 25-19 and then capped off the night with a 25-18 win over Watkins Glen.
Ashleigh Morais and Emily Jones combined to lead Spencer Van-Etten with five total kills each. Sam Deppe racked up 14 assists to go along with four digs and three service aces.
The Panthers also received a boost from Makayla Dacery with three kills and one service ace. Niah Lavore chipped in with four digs and three kills. Sophia Dutra added three digs and two service aces in the win. Lydia Diboun stuffed the stat sheet with four service aces, seven digs and two kills. Rounding out the scoring for the Panthers, Lizzie Graham registered a dig and a kill.
JV: Like the varsity team, the JV team also swept straight sets. Winning 25-15 and 25-18 over Watkins Glen.
S-VE will host Newark Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
