Players to watch

Tioga: Emmett Wood; Brady Worthing; Mason Booser; Dominic Wood; Caleb Ward.

B-G: Trevor Ross; TJ Auer; Kurt Knoll; Jakob Heath; Ethan Gregory.

———

Fast Facts

Tioga: The Tigers have been out-gained in both of this year’s wins … Emmett Wood picked up where he left off last season with 261 yards and four scores on 43 carries … Tioga has just two complete passes thus far this season … Brady Worthing has a field goal in each of the Tigers’ 2019 games … Mason Booser has three interceptions in 2019.

B-G: The Bobcats have just one winning season in the last five … B-G is averaging 13 points per game and allowing 33.

———

Last five years

Tioga: 45-15.

B-G: 16-27.

———

Last year: No game.

