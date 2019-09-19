Players to watch
Tioga: Emmett Wood; Brady Worthing; Mason Booser; Dominic Wood; Caleb Ward.
B-G: Trevor Ross; TJ Auer; Kurt Knoll; Jakob Heath; Ethan Gregory.
Fast Facts
Tioga: The Tigers have been out-gained in both of this year’s wins … Emmett Wood picked up where he left off last season with 261 yards and four scores on 43 carries … Tioga has just two complete passes thus far this season … Brady Worthing has a field goal in each of the Tigers’ 2019 games … Mason Booser has three interceptions in 2019.
B-G: The Bobcats have just one winning season in the last five … B-G is averaging 13 points per game and allowing 33.
Last five years
Tioga: 45-15.
B-G: 16-27.
Last year: No game.
