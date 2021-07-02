When it comes to the golf community in the Valley, the name Scott McNeil is well known. The former Athens standout is one of the best golfers to come out of the Valley — and he continues to build his golf legacy down in Philadelphia.
Most recently, McNeil fired a final round 69 to capture his second Golf Association of Philadelphia Mid-Amateur Championship with an incredible comeback win in the two-day event held in late May.
McNeil was tied for second after the first day of the tournament, shooting a 70 at the Lookaway Golf Club in Buckingham.
It was a solid round for McNeil, especially after he hooked his first shot of the tournament into the pond.
“The first swing of the tournament, I snap hook (the ball) into the pond. I was so angry because I haven’t able to complete a round a golf without losing a golf ball. I took my shoes and socks off and went four feet into the pond and got that ball and played the rest of the round with it,” McNeil told the Golf Association of Philadelphia website. “I took my penalty but I was bound and determined to keep that ball in play. I felt like I righted the ship.”
McNeil certainly turned things around after that rough start and put himself in position to make a push on Day 2.
The Athens grad just hung around for most of the final round, including saving par on both No. 11 and No. 14 to keep his title hopes alive.
“The second day, I just hung tough. We started out and I was two back. There were about five guys who were 2-under after the first day,” he said. “I just played a solid round of golf, but wasn’t making any birdies.”
Leader Matt Mattare gave McNeil an opening late in the second round — and the Athens native made birdies when it mattered most.
“I saw the leader make birdie on 17 when I was on 16 tee to get to 5-under and I was 3-under with three holes to go. I made par and then I knew I had 17, so I hit driver and played more aggressive, got down there and made birdie,” McNeil said.
“I got a birdie and I knew 18 was the hardest hole on the course and anything can happen up there — maybe he’s 5-under, maybe he’s 4-under, it doesn’t matter I can only control what I was doing. When I got to 18 tee, I found out that he made bogey, so then it was like ‘OK, we can make birdie and win this thing here or make par and it’s a four-hole playoff, so be it.’
McNeil could have went with the aggressive play and hit driver on the tough 18th hole, but he stuck with his gameplan and hit a hybrid off the tee.
“I stuck to the plan ... I ended up hitting an absolute perfect shot,” McNeil said.
McNeil hit a 6-iron from 181 yards and stuck it to within nine feet of the cup.
“It was 9-feet with maybe a cup-and-a-half of break. It was right to left, slightly up hill and I had to get it maybe six inches outside the right edge of the hole. It wasn’t straight by any imagination,” he said.
McNeil knew he hit a good putt, but he also went through a range of emotions while it was rolling toward the hole.
“I hit it, I hit it good. I was actually afraid that maybe I didn’t hit it hard enough, but with 9-feet and a putt like that to win and everything, your mind races for the 1 1/2 seconds it takes to go in. Every thought goes through your mind while you’re waiting,” McNeil said. “I was like ‘Oh my God, I’m going to leave it short. I’ve got 100-people plus up here on this balcony just watching me try to do this and I’m not even get it to the hole.’ All this is going through my head in like a second-and-a-half. Then about six inches, a foot from the hole, I said ‘Oh, that thing is turning right in the middle.’”
The ball would go right into the center of the hole and the celebration was on.
“That was pure elation,” McNeil said. “So much emotion ran through in such a quick amount of time. I was just relieved. You battle for two days, you have to focus every part of an entire round for two days. I knew once that went in I could allow myself to be excited and be done with it and drop all that focus that’s been going on to stay in the present.”
It was a proud moment for McNeil, who became just the fifth player to win more than one GAP Mid-Am title. His first came in 2015.
“I was just so happy. I was able to come back and battle and withstand the nerves. I was able to hit the shots I needed to hit, and it’s been a couple years since I’ve been able to do that with the way life is and not having a chance to practice,” he said.
His first GAP Mid-Am title was special, but this time was different.
“This one was probably one of the most exciting finishes I’ve had,” McNeil said of his latest championship. “A couple years ago I won my first one but I led from the very beginning. That (2015 title) was wire-to-wire, so I kind of knew and I was playing a lot and playing well. I knew I had a 3-shot lead on the back nine and I was playing well. I was excited that I won, but I won from the leader’s position.”
While it was an exciting moment on the course, it was even better when he got home to see his wife Arielle and son Atlas.
“The greatest thing was I brought home that trophy and he said ‘I want to golf. I want a trophy. Daddy that’s my trophy. Lets go play golf so I can get a trophy.’ There’s no greater thrill than that,” McNeil said.
For McNeil, the game of golf is about hitting good shots and winning championships — but when it comes down to it, it’s really all about family.
“Because of my mother and father, who would do anything for me, I have such support,” he said. “My father and I are lucky that he and I still come up to the Valley and we still play together to this day, and I only hope Atlas and I can do the same thing because it’s a treasure just to be able to spend that time with your father and not everybody gets that chance. (My father) and I have a bond through golf that’s the most amazing bond that you could ever ask for and it’s all because of golf that we have it and we’re so close that way.”
McNeil also credits his friend and caddy Doug Havens for always being there for him.
“There’s Di and Doug. I was supposed to have another caddy and he backed out two weeks before. I called Doug and before I could even say where we had to go, he was in,” McNeil recalled. “He’s always been there 100 percent, it doesn’t matter, I call him and he comes. He and I have been together so long playing golf, it’s not about him helping me play golf it’s about him keeping me calm, being my best friend out there and knowing how to make sure I stay focused and doing everything I need. He’s like a father to me.”
McNeil, who now works for and lives in Delaware County, also has fond memories of his playing days here in the Valley.
“I value all of it so much. The people, the relationships that I made and the people I still talk to and talk about golf with back there ... They cheer for me and still want to play, you know I talk to people from every one of those local courses back there. I have ties to all of them. I love playing them. My only regret is that I can’t get back there to play them more,” he said.
