The Athens softball squad dropped its opening game before bouncing back with a win in the consolation game of the Central Columbia tournament on Saturday.
Selinsgrove 14, Athens 9
The Lady Wildcats finished with 12 hits and drove in nine runs but it wasn’t enough in the opening round contest.
Selinsgrove scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead for good.
Megan Collins led Athens with two hits and two RBI. Audrey Hatch finished with two hits and two runs scored, while Macie Coyle had two hits, one RBI and one run scored in the loss.
The Wildcats got one hit, three runs and one RBI from Mallory Mummert and Ashlyn VanFleet added one hit, one run scored and one RBI.
Harley Sullivan and Addy Repsher had one hit and one RBI each, while Aliyah Butler singled and scored once. Carlie Simpson also had an RBI single for the Wildcats.
Athens 14, Milton 4
Audrey Hatch had a home run and three hits, scoring three runs and driving in a run in the victory.
Harley Sullivan had two hits and scored three runs with an RBI for the Wildcats.
Aliyah Butler had two hits and one RBI, and Addy Repsher had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.
VanFleet had a double and Megan Collins had two hits and scored a run.
Coyle had two hits and scored two runs and Simpson had a hit and scored two runs.
Troy 24, Sayre 2
Katie Lackey had three hits, with a home run, a double, five RBI and three runs for the Lady Trojans in the win.
Olivia Tate and Tyra Williams each had three hits. Two of Williams hits were doubles.
Tate had two RBI and scored four runs and Williams had five RBI and three runs scored.
Steele had two doubles, three RBI and three runs and Arian Wilcox had two hits, with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Rachel Kingsley had two hits and scored three runs.
Taylor Williams had a hit and scored two runs and Madison Vargas had a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Abigail Wrisley and Caitlyn Knapp each scored runs, with Knapp driving in a run.
Lindsay Steele struck out five in the two hitter.
Aliyah Rawlings had a double and one RBI for Sayre, which also got a single and run scored from Gianna Quattrini and Olivia Corbin scored a run in the loss.
