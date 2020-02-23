Locals shut out of state tournament

WAVERLY — Local entrants in the Section IV State Qualifier hit some big scores Saturday, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to get the local players to the state championships.
Playing on one of the more forgiving sport shots might seem like a good thing on the surface. The thing about it is that, once someone scores well they’re hard to catch.
Such was the case for bowlers on Waverly’s and Tioga’s boys’ bowling teams. The squads bowled at Mid-Way Lanes last weekend and neither set the world on fire.
Some other teams and individuals did, however, leaving the local teams and individuals in a bit of a pickle.
In the team chase, Division II Hancock lit it up during last week’s three games as well as the six rolled at Valley Bowling Center on Saturday to take the division championship and get the berth at states that goes with it. With a total of 9,520 toppled pins, the Wildcats had the highest total in the section regardless of class or division.
Maine-Endwell was second in Divison II with 9,343 pins. The Spartans were followed by Susquehanna Valley with 9,079; Unadilla Valley with 8,965 pins; Waverly with 8,876 pins; Sidney with 8,777 pins; Tioga with 8,274 pins and Union Springs/Port Byron with 8,222 pins.
“As a team, we were outmanned and we knew it,” said Waverly Head Coach Pete Girolamo. “We really bowled well. We had a 1,005 in one game and had to count a 105 score. We had a guy who was hurt. That’s what happens.
Corning won the Division I championship with a final tally of 9,366. Binghamton was second in a short field with a score of 9,169 and Vestal was third with a total of 8,264 pins.
Waverly and Tioga bowlers did score well, and the highlight was a 289 rolled by Ashton Pritchard of Waverly. Pritchard totaled 1,576 pins in eight games.
Waverly’s Matt Mauersburg had the area’s top tally with a 1,904 with a high game of 257 for the tourney. That left him in 16th.
“Matt ended up 16th overall. He averaged 212 for three days,” said Girolamo. “We really got some great performances out of Ashton. Overall we did well. I think what really hurt was that Derek and Zach bowled pretty good, but they were behind because their performance in the Class Sectionals was not what they normally shoot. They were chasing guys and two of the guys shot over 800 Friday. If you’re chasing those guys, your chances of making it are not good.”
Zach Vanderpool finished with an 1,878 and Derrick Canfield had an 1,864 for the nine games. Neither had a good series last weekend, but both were strong Saturday and rolled two series well over 600 each. Canfield’s top game was a 243 and Vanderpool had a 247 for high game.
Two of the guys they were chasing were Binghamton’s Tyler McNeill, who averaged 247 for the tournament and Maine-Endwell’s Noah McNeill who averaged 224.
Kolton Pond led Tioga with a total of 1,798 with a high of 265. Dylan Slater finished with 1,688 for nine games and Rocco Fariello had 1,667 total pins.
Both teams were substituting bowlers to give members of the team who hadn’t been starters the experience of bowling in a state qualifier.
