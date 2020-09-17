Pennsylvania’s oft-overlooked “extended” trout season kicked off Sept. 8, allowing anglers to ply their favorite waters during the fall, albeit under tightened regulations in the form of a three-fish daily limit.
It’s a great time to be fishing, especially as the fall foliage begins to turn and so many would-be anglers are instead in a tree stand awaiting the arrival of a Keystone State buck.
While many stocked trout waters are by now fairly well picked over by the catch-and-keep crowd, a couple in the region typically receive an early October stocking, although this year the state’s Fish & Boat Commission isn’t revealing stocking plans to avoid crowding during the COVID-19 situation. In past years, however, Mountain Lake in Bradford County and Sullivan County’s Hunters Lake have received fish in early October.
Too, the state’s designated Class A trout waters are open to catch-and-release fishing; you can find a list of those waters on the commission’s website at www.fishandboat.com.
New York’s DEC, in another move triggered by the ongoing pandemic situation, is extending the availability of online hunter and bowhunter education safety courses through at least the end of the year, officials have indicated.
In-person classes fired up again Sept. 1, but the department will continue to offer the online option to those who remained concerned over social distancing. DEC officials said the state’s volunteer instructors will continue to evaluate the logistics of safely conducting in-person classes, which came to a halt back in March over virus concerns.
Only a smattering of in-person classes were being offered at last look, and the online option has been popular among prospective hunters, with over 42,000 taking and passing the online hunter ed course and over 14,000 completing the bowhunter education offering. It costs $19.95 to take the online hunter ed course, $30 for the online bowhunter option.
Bradford County BirdBusters, the youth shooting team that has scored some considerable success at the state and national level, is hosting an “Iron Man Clay Shoot” fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Sayre Sportsmen’s Club. The event begins at 9 a.m. and the $50 fee includes lunch, a 50-target round of sporting clays, and 25 each of trap and skeet. For more info call (570) 485-4158.
(Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached via email at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
