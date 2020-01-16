BLOOMSBURG — Athens ventured into the midstate region and came home with a pair of losses to Bloomsburg.
Athens’ guys fell by an 80-74 margin. Bloomsburg won the girls’ meet 111-76.
Boys
Bloomsburg 80, Athens 74
Athens won just two events but still managed to keep it close.
The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of Chris DeForest, Nate Gorsline, Joeseph Toscano and Mason Henderson covered the distance in a winning time of one minute, 44.88 seconds.
Athens’ other win went to Kaden Gorsline, who had 189.60 points to lead a 1-2 Athens sweep with James Benninger-Jones who had 143.95 points.
Athens often had second and even third-place finishes. In the 50 free, for example, Nate Gorsline was second, Lucas Aquilio was third and Isaiah Teeter took fourth.
In the end, the depth wasn’t enough to overcome the Panthers’ wins.
Girls
Bloomsburg 111, Athens 75
Athens’ ladies had more wins than the boys, but not the extra depth.
Taegan Williams and Brooke Kopatz were double winner for Athens.
Williams won the 500 free with a time of 5:57.89 and Kopatz won the 100 breast with a time of 1:16.04. The pair also teamed with Lauren Neville and Allyson Rockwell to win the 400 free relay with a time of 4:22.75.
Athens will have a little time off before swimming at Towanda with Lewisburg on Jan. 25.
