‘Holiday deer hunt’ approved for N.Y.’s Southern Zone
ALBANY — New York state will hold a special “Holiday Deer Hunt” by extending the late bow and muzzleloader hunting seasons for deer from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 in the state’s Southern Zone.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the move is “part of our ongoing efforts to capitalize on the growing interest in hunting” and “will provide new opportunities for New Yorkers and visiting hunters to venture afield during a time when families and friends are gathered together for the holidays and students are home on school break.”
The extended season “is also a great time for younger hunters to go afield with experienced mentors and nurture their knowledge and skills as responsible members of the hunting community,” Seggos said in a news release announcing the holiday hunt.
The new season provides an additional seven days of late season hunting with bows and muzzleloaders. Hunters must purchase a bowhunting or muzzleloading privilege to participate in the late bow or muzzleloader seasons and may use all deer carcass tags valid during those seasons. Crossbows will also be legal implements during the hunt.
The expanded hunting season will only apply to New York’s Southern Zone . In the Northern Zone, deer may already be moving to wintering areas by late December.
Hunting seasons that occur when deer are migrating or are already concentrated in wintering areas could result in localized overharvest, officials said. DEC deer biologists “will adaptively manage this new program and assess any potential impacts to other outdoor recreational activities or localized deer herds,” officials said.
Last September, DEC requested public comment on the proposal to hold a holiday hunt. DEC received more than 3,000 comments on the proposal. DEC thoroughly reviewed all the comments received, and after careful consideration, advanced the proposal for adoption.
DEC biologists anticipate many families may take advantage of the new opportunity. Given the requirement for use of primitive weapons, biologists don’t anticipate a significant effect on deer harvest or local deer populations.
Two new saltwater records set in New York waters
EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. — A pair of new state records were caught last fall by saltwater anglers in New York state waters, DEC officials announced.
New state records for Atlantic bonito and sheepshead were established and confirmed as new state records.
The bonito was caught off of the State’s Atlantic Beach Artificial Reef and the sheepshead was caught in Reynolds Channel.
Matthew Kessinger of Oceanside reeled in a new marine fishing record for Atlantic bonito off the Atlantic Beach Artificial Reef in November. The reef last received 16 of a total 75 rail cars donated by Wells Fargo Rail Corporation to New York state as part the state’s ongoing artificial reef initiative.
Kessinger’s catch weighed 13.45 pounds, topping the previous mark 12.49 pounds set by Angelo Peluso in 2003.
Similar to tuna and sharks, Atlantic bonito are largely pelagic species living mostly in the open ocean. The fish migrate to New York’s marine waters during the summer and typically start to swim south through the fall.
James Torborg of Atlantic Beach set a new record for sheepshead. His catch in September 2020 in Reynolds Channel weighed 13.9 pounds and topped the previous state record of 13.36 pounds caught in 2016 by Peter Kruczko. There is currently no recreational size and possession limits on bonito and sheepshead, and these fish can be harvested year-round.
Pa. raccoon season poised to be extended in 2021-22
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s raccoon hunting season likely will be slightly longer in the 2021-22 license year because of proposed Sunday hunting opportunities up for adoption in April.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission intends to maintain an October start to the raccoon hunting season and keep the season open through the firearms deer season and beyond. Additionally, raccoon hunters would have three Sundays – Nov. 14, 21 and 28 – on which they could hunt, based on the Game Commission’s proposal.
A clerical error in the Jan. 23 Board of Commissioners meeting agenda misrepresented the Game Commission’s proposed 2021-22 raccoon hunting season, making it appear as if the season would be closed during the firearms deer season. The error has been identified and online season and bag limits have been updated with corrected season dates.
The season is proposed to run Oct. 23-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; Nov. 15-20; Sunday, Nov. 21; Nov. 22-27; Sunday, Nov. 28; Nov-29-Feb. 19, 2022.
The board will consider these corrected season dates at its April 17 meeting.
