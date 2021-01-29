ATHENS — The host Wildcats put this one in the win column early, posting a 25-point halftime cushion on the way to a 67-31 win over Cowanesque Valley’s Indians.
Athens led from the outset against an overmatched Indians side. Mason Lister and Nalen Carling with six points each and Troy Pritchard with four led the way as Athens took a 26-10 lead after a quarter.
The Wildcats ballooned that lead to 25 — 46-21 — by halftime on the strength of nine points by JJ Babcock and five more by Lister.
The Wildcats were solid on defense throughout, grabbing 25 defensive rebounds in the game and allowing C.V. just 13.The Wildcats also forced 15 turnovers on the night to limit the Indians’ chances.
Athens took a 20-point lead with 6:45 to go in the first half and upped that to 35 early in the third quarter. In the first three minutes of the period, Babcock and Tucker Brown connected twice each and Lister once. The clock started to wind with 6:10 left in the third.
On the night, Babcock had 18 points, six assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Lister and Carling finished with 13 points each. Lister nabbed six rebounds and had three assists and Carling added four boards and two steals.
Brown ended the night with six points and two assists; Troy Pritchard had four points; Griffen Stein had six rebounds and joined Carson Smith and James Benninger-Jones with three points each with Chris Mitchell adding the last two.
McGuire Painter had 11 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Indians, and Tucker St. Peter added eight points and two steals.Athens steps up in competition on Saturday when the Wildcats travel to Dallas, Pa. for a 7:15 nonleague test.
