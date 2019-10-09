Division I
Lea. Ovr.
Team W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA
Troy 4-0 179-84 — 6-1 300-156
Canton 3-0 111-40 1/2 7-0 255-80
Wellsboro 2-1 139-67 1 1/2 6-1 357-122
NP/M 2-1 91-72 1 1/2 4-3 185-170
Wyalusing 1-3 93-183 3 2-5 163-280
Towanda 1-3 79-151 3 1-6 153-276
Athens 0-5 95-190 4 1/2 1-6 171-242
Division II
Lea. Ovr.
Team W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA
Sayre 3-0 144-23 — 5-2 243-143
Muncy 3-0 97-27 — 4-3 153-143
Cow. Valley 2-1 77-56 1 2-5 120-248
Montgomery 1-2 80-76 2 2-5 165-245
CMVT 1-3 42-126 2 1/2 3-4 84-190
Bucktail 0-4 20-150 3 1/2 1-5 56-214
Division II
Lea. Ovr.
Team W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA
Chen. Forks 5-0 177-55 — 5-0 177-55
Owego 3-1 73-65 1 1/2 4-1 108-72
Maine-Endwell 3-1 165-92 1 1/2 3-2 193-144
Chen. Valley 2-2 131-127 2 1/2 3-2 173-134
Norwich 2-2 131-72 2 1/2 2-3 158-125
Waverly 1-3 97-94 3 1/2 2-3 120-116
Oneonta 1-4 56-224 4 1-4 56-224
Johnson City 0-4 87-188 4 1/2 0-5 109-220
Division III
Lea. Ovr.
Team W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA
Newark Valley 2-0 77-31 — 2-3 147-157
Dryden 0-0 0-0 1 3-2 144-144
SVEC 0-1 6-33 1 1/2 1-4 120-183
WG/OM 0-1 25-44 1 1/2 1-4 97-136
Division VI
Lea. Ovr.
Team W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA
Tioga 1-0 55-14 -- 5-0 202-80
Greene 1-0 31-6 -- 3-2 143-118
Groton 0-1 14-55 1 1-4 56-176
Moravia 0-1 6-31 1 1-4 82-220
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.