Division I bound: Gentile heading to St. Bonaventure to play basketball

From the Northern Tier League to the Southern Tier Athletic Conference, Morgan Gentile has proven to be one of the best basketball players around over the past four years — and now she will be taking her talents to the Division I level.
Gentile, the daughter of Athens resident and former Troy girls coach Rob Gentile, signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball for St. Bonaventure University on April 15.
“St. Bonaventure is the best fit for me because it felt like home to me. I grew up in a small town that is very family-oriented and St. Bonaventure reminds me a lot of my hometown,” Gentile said.
Gentile began her high school career scoring over 20 points a game for the Troy Trojans in the 2016-17 season.
The future D1 player would then transfer to Elmira where she helped the Express win three straight Section IV Class AA championships.
Gentile believes playing for Elmira has helped prepare her for the next level.
“The competitiveness, compassion and hard work has taught me a lot to prepare for college. While being at Elmira, I learned truly how hard you have to push yourself if you want to accomplish your goals,” she said. “The competitiveness everyday, whether practice or games, whether wins or losses, have taught me to grow and learn from experience so I can push to be the best version of myself, inside and outside of basketball.”
Gentile also made plenty of memories alongside fellow future Division I players Kiara Fisher (Syracuse) and Zaria DeMember-Shazer (Marist).
“My favorite memory being at Elmira is being able to grow up and playing with two athletes like Kiara and Zaria, who have helped me grow so much over the years. Not only do they drive to make themselves better, but also the people around them,” Gentile said. “I believe that’s something they’ve done for me and is now something I (have) as well. The drive to be better and make the people around me better as well.”
Gentile called her teammates “lifelong friends.”
“Along the years not only have I met two amazing teammates, but lifelong friends. We’ve been through many wins and losses together, and I don’t think I will ever forget a moment that has been spent with them by my side,” Gentile said.
Elmira was one of the favorites to win a state title this year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down all winter championships in New York.
“When COVID-19 first started, I guess I didn’t realize how serious it really was. I didn’t know it would get to as far as canceling sports seasons, closing down businesses and schools,” Gentile said. “In the moment, I didn’t and couldn’t believe they would actually cancel our season. I had high hopes for the best to happen. Once colleges began to cancel sports and started going online, I knew there was no way we were going to be able to finish our season.”
The news hit Gentile and the rest of the Elmira team understandably hard.
“We finally got the update that the season was canceled for us, and it was very upsetting and devastating,” she said. “We have worked so hard over the years to accomplish one goal that we hadn’t yet, which was a state championship. We were so excited and so determined to finally get that our senior year and to be cut short of that was really upsetting. I understand it was the right thing to do for our own safety — it’s just upsetting being a senior and missing out on lot of things that could have happened.”
While playing for Elmira helped prepare Gentile for the grind of college basketball, the long road to a Division I opportunity started with her working alongside her dad.
“Ever since I was a little girl, my dad has always saw potential in me. He showed me tough love and has pushed me past my limits because he knew what I could accomplish if I just worked hard for it. He has taught me everything I know about the game — and I truly believe that he is the reason I could accomplish my goals that I’ve had since I was a little girl,” Gentile said.
Gentile credited both her parents with making sure she was able to achieve her dreams no matter what.
“(My dad) as well as my mom have sacrificed so much just for me to accomplish this goal, and I don’t think I could ever thank them enough for all that they have done for me,” she said.
