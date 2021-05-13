ELMIRA — Waverly took a 2-0 lead early and added two insurance runs in the seventh inning on a the way to a 4-1 win over Notre Dame in IAC baseball action Wednesday evening.
Kaden Wheeler opened the second inning by reaching on a dropped third strike and moved up a base when Jack Barrett was hit by a pitch. A walk to Tom Hand loaded the bases for Jay Pipher, who sent Wheeler home on an RBI ground out. Barrett then scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Pipher walked and went to third on a Joey Tomasso double. Beeman sent Pipher home on a sacrifice fly and Tomasso scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaden Wheeler.
Notre Dame got its run in the third when Jahmeise Keyset singled and scored on an RBI single by Owen Stewart, but other than that Caden Hollywood was in command on the mound.
Hollywood went six innings, allowing five hits and two walks while recording six strikeouts. Ty Beeman pitched the seventh inning, fanning two.
Owen added a double for Notre Dame, and Logan Meisner matched Ashton Colunio with a single each.
Stewart and Luke Richards pitched for Notre Dame. Stewart fanned 15 in 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs, one earned. Richards gave up two hits, two walks and two earned runs in 1 1/3.
Waverly (5-1) will visit Athens at 4 p.m. on Friday. The game will be live streamed by the Morning Times. The game can be accessed here: morning-times.com/sports/live-stream.
Edison 15, Tioga 12
ELMIRA HEIGHTS — Edison broke open a 5-5 game with a nine-run fourth inning then held off a Tioga rally that saw the Tigers score seven runs in the last two innings.
Neither team had as many hits as it had runs as each team issued seven bases on balls in the game.
The bottom of the fourth was a little like being nibbled to death by ducks for Tioga. Edison got its nine runs on three walks, three hit batsmen, two singles and a triple that came early in the inning and accounted for one run.
Cobe Whitmore led Tioga at the plate with a run, a single and a triple that accounted for three of his four RBI. Derrick Gage had a single, a home run, three RBI and a run; Conlon Taylor added a double, two RBI and a run; and Max Dydynski had a double, two RBI and a run.
Also for Tioga, Emmett Wood doubled and scored once; Gavin Godfrey had a single and a run; Seth Franks had a single and an RBI; and Isaac Peterson scored twice.
Gage, Ethan Perry and Whitmore shared mound duties. Gage fanned seven in three innings with eight hits, four walks and nine runs — seven earned — allowed. Perry got one out but gave up three earned runs without allowing a hit; and Whitmore gave up two hits, three walks and three runs, with just one earned, and fanned five in 2 2/1 innings.
Tioga (2-4) will host Newark Valley on Friday.
Waverly 7, Dryden 5
DRYDEN — Tied with their hosts 4-4 with an inning to play, Waverly got all offensive, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh and held on for the win on Tuesday.
Tom Hand ignited the winning rally with a leadoff single and a sacrifce bunt by Jay Pipher moved him to second. With Joey Tomasso at the dish, Hand was thrown out trying to take third. Tomasso eventually reached base on a third-strike wild pitch and advanced to second on a passed ball. Ty Beeman gave Waverly a 5-4 lead with an RBI double to right.
With Beeman on third after another passed ball, Hollywood and Brennan Traub walked to load the bases for Kaden Wheeler who jacked a two-run double to center.
Two singles, two errors and a walk produced just one Dryden run in the bottom of the seventh because the Wolverines picked a runner off third. From there, Waverly was able to get out of trouble and put the win in the book.
Waverly rapped out 10 hits, led by Beeman, who added a single to his two-bagger and had two RBI and a run. Hollywood had two singles and scored twice andTraub added two singles and one run.
Wheeler’s double produced two RBI and Jack Barrett also had a double with one RBI. Pipher had a single and a run; Hand had just the one single; and Tomasso scored twice.
Pipher started on the mound for Waverly, and in 5 2/3 innings allowed five hits — including two home runs — and three walks for four earned runs with six strikeouts. Brady Blauvelt — who got the win — gave up two hits and a walk with one strikeout in an inning, and Beeman got the final out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.