CHEMUNG — Waverly placed three players from a very young squad in the top 10 and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor put all three in the top 20 at the IAC Girls Golf Championships held Wednesday at Tomasso’s Golf Course.

Marathon’s Kate Anderson won the event with a 98. Lansing standout Hailey Boughton carded 100 for second and third went to Newark Valley’s Felicia Fiacco with a 106.

Waverly golfers held down the next two spots as lone senior Haley Kittle went out in 57 and back in 53 for a 110 and Breanne Robinson had a 113 with a 58-55 split.

Lansing’s Amande Baker was sixth with a 114 and seventh went to Moravia’s Addison Moore with a 116.

Next up was Waverly’s third top 10 player as Lauryn Delill shot 120 after going out in 61 and back in 59.

“To have three top 10 performers with such a young team is a really nice accomplishment,’ said Waverly Golf Coach Pete Girolamo.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lansing’s duo of Zoe Ivery — ninth with a 121 — and Kennedy Snyder, 10th with a 123.

Rounding out the local finishers, Waverly’s Sophia Sileo was 12th with a 126; SVEC’s Annika Walle and Abby Goodrich tied for 13th at 26; Ezraela Belanger was 19th with a 140 and Lauren Gillette had a 141 for 20th.

Load comments