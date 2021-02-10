DRYDEN — Finally getting to make a road trip suited Waverly’s swim team to a “T” as the visiting Wolverines left Dryden with a 118-37 win over the host Purple Lions.

Kaden Wheeler and Oscar Williams were four-time winners and Liam Wright touched the wall first in three events.

Wheeler teamed with Max Pan, Dillion Madigan and Arden Johnson to win the 200 medley relay with a time of two minutes, 2.16 seconds and with Madigan, Johnson and Williams to win the 200 free relay in 1:50.18.

Wheeler also won the 500 free with a time of 5:28.54 and took the 100 back in 1:07.60.

Williams teamed with Jerrell Sacket, Wright and Ryan Clark to win the 400 free relay in 3:35.06, won the 50 free in 23.98 and took the 100 back in 1:01.97.

Wright’s other wins came in the 200 IM with a time of 2:29.35 and the 100 fly, clocking in at 1:04.21.

In addition, Sackett placed first in the 200 free with a time of 2:07.49, and Clark won the 100 free in 53.98.

Waverly is scheduled to face Southern Cayuga next. In a virtual meet, the Chiefs will swim on Feb. 12 and Waverly will swim on Feb. 16.

