DRYDEN — Finally getting to make a road trip suited Waverly’s swim team to a “T” as the visiting Wolverines left Dryden with a 118-37 win over the host Purple Lions.
Kaden Wheeler and Oscar Williams were four-time winners and Liam Wright touched the wall first in three events.
Wheeler teamed with Max Pan, Dillion Madigan and Arden Johnson to win the 200 medley relay with a time of two minutes, 2.16 seconds and with Madigan, Johnson and Williams to win the 200 free relay in 1:50.18.
Wheeler also won the 500 free with a time of 5:28.54 and took the 100 back in 1:07.60.
Williams teamed with Jerrell Sacket, Wright and Ryan Clark to win the 400 free relay in 3:35.06, won the 50 free in 23.98 and took the 100 back in 1:01.97.
Wright’s other wins came in the 200 IM with a time of 2:29.35 and the 100 fly, clocking in at 1:04.21.
In addition, Sackett placed first in the 200 free with a time of 2:07.49, and Clark won the 100 free in 53.98.
Waverly is scheduled to face Southern Cayuga next. In a virtual meet, the Chiefs will swim on Feb. 12 and Waverly will swim on Feb. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.