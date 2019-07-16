VALLEY — Valley Storm’s 16U squad had a strong weekend, posting a 5-1 mark to 17-12-3 on the season.
Valley Storm beat the TC Tremors Regional team; TC Tremors Fox; the Steamtown Maulers; and the Jaw Breakers before dropping the rematch to the Maulers.
Valley Storm 5, TC Tremors 1
The Storm had only four hits, but Hali Jenner, in the circle for the Storm, allowed just two hits, two walks, and one unearned run with three strikeouts in seven innings.
Maddie Maynard led the Storm with a single, three RBIs and a run. Harley Sullivan added a single and two runs; Megan Bennett had a single and a run; Jenner aided her cause with a single and an RBI; Emma Repsher had a run and Morgan Lee added an RBI.
Bella Gaskins had a hit and an RBI for the Tremors with Alexis Stroup scoring the run. Erin Normile had the other Tremors hit.
Valley Storm 8, TC Tremors Fox 0
The Storm had their hitting shoes on for this one, rapping out nine extra-base hits in an 11-hit outing.
Maynard again led the way with two home runs, a double, four RBIs and two runs.
Sullivan added a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run, and Repsher had a double, a run and one RBI.
Bennett added a double and a run; Katelyn Sechrist had a double and a run; Jenna Case had a single and a run; Lee had a single and an RBI; and Jenner had a double.
Maynard and Bennett combined on the six-hit shutout. Maynard gave up four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Bennett came on for the last four innings and contributed 10 strikeouts while allowing two hits and a walk.
Jillian Munson, Makenna DeMoney, Mackenzie Emmons, Sarah Nickerson, Rory Bunnell, and Dani Burlingame had a single each for the Tremors.
Valley Storm 7, Steamtown Maulers 5
Plating six runs in the first two innings was the key for the Storm.
Repsher had the big blow with a two-run home run in the second inning. She finished the game with the two RBIs and two runs. Sullivan had a single and a double with one RBI and two runs; Maynard had a single, a run and one RBI; Jenner had a single and a double; and Alexa Wahl-Knowlden matched Lee with a run each.
Bennett went the distance in the circle. She allowed four hits, two walks and five unearned runs with 16 strikeouts.
Valley Storm 7, Jaw Breakers 3
The Storm put five runs on the board in the bottom of the third to take the lead.
Eight batters had hits for the Storm, led by Maynard with a home run, a single, three RBIs and two runs; Wahl-Knowlden added a triple, a single, one RBI and a run; and Bennett had a single, a triple, and one run.
Lee added a single and two RBIs; Repsher had a single, a run and one RBI; Case had a double; Jenner had a single; and Sullivan finished with two runs scored.
Jenner started in the circle for the Storm allowing six hits and three earned runs with four strikeoiuts in 2 2/3 innings. Bennett had seven strikeouts over the last 3 1/3 innings without allowing a batter on base.
Maulers 4, Storm 0
Bennett, who went the distance in the circle, held the Maulers to just four hits, but four unearned runs took their toll.
Bennett allowed four hits and two walks in addition to the runs with eight strikeouts and had one of the Storm’s five singles.
Sullivan, Maynard, Case and Sechrist had the others.
