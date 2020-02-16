Stotler leads Waverly's charge at Section Championshups

BINGHAMTON – For Waverly’s Ethan Stotler, this has been a long time coming.
Stotler began wrestling on the varsity as a seventh grader. The last few years,he’s been one of the better guys in top-heavy weight classes.
Saturday night, though, he wasn’t one of the better guys.
In the 160 weight class, he was simply the best.
Stotler opened his tournament with an 18-1 win over Greene/Oxford’s Paul Baker.
In the semis, Stotler pinned Newark Valley’s Connor Jacobson in 22 seconds.
His foe in the final was a familiar face. The two had wrestled last Saturday wth Stotler winning by pin.
David Flora of Windsor opened the final with a bull rush that surprised Stotler and sent him sprawling on his back. Flora never had control, and Stotler recovered and got the takedown.
“I definitely was not expecting that,” said Stotler, who noted that Flora had backed up a little bit at the start when the two met for the Division II Class sectional B last Saturday. “I was expecting him to back up like he did last week. He came right at me and I was thinking, ‘all right, I have to push the pace,’
They went out of bounds and reset in the circle. Flora fought to get away, but Stotler got him on the mat and worked on a cradle.
That work proved wildly successful as Stotler had it in hand.
A few seconds later he had Flora on his back, and a quest that started six years ago came to a successful end with a pin at the 1:27 mark.
“I got him down, put him in a cradle and got it done,” Stotler explained.
After all of those years of work, Stotler said it was worth it.
“It feels amazing. After working so long and having such tough weight classes and finally becoming one of the better kids in the weight class definitely feels pretty good.”
Waverly Coach Devan Witman said Stotler began the process that led to states a long time ago.
“He’s put in a ton of work – not just this past week or the past year,” Witman said. “It’s been the work he’s put in since seventh grade. He has been continuously adjusting his goals and trying to grow his goals. (Saturday) was just that step to get to the altemate goal, which is to finish as high as he can on that Albany podium.”
Stotler said that last season’s loss in the state qualifier final – and not making the trip to states as a wild card — was a serious motivator.
“I worked super hard over the summer. I went Finger Lakes. I went to Shamrock. I worked so hard to get here. Once I got here, I figured, ‘alright, I’m ready for this.”
Now he has another step to take and will take that in Albany at the New York State Wrestling Championships on Feb. 28 and 29.
As a whole, Waverly’s team fared well and finished sixth with 83 points.
Tioga won the team title in come-from-behind fashion with 217 points. Windsor, leading heading into the finals, was second with 215.5 points. Norwich with 147 points; BGAH with 144 points; and Walton/Delhi with 97.5 points rounded out the top five.
SVEC was 13th with 48 points.
Waverly also had two third-place finisers and one wrestler take fourth.
“Connor (Stotler) took fourth place and he’s a freshman,” siad Witman. “Gage (Tedesco), another freshman, took third. The future is bright for both of those kids. Garrett (Skeens), a sophomore, took third for the second year in a row. We’ll wait to see where his points line up. It might be an outside chance that he gets in, but We’ll see where we’re at.”
Witman was happy to see that his program was starting to come around.
“To finish in the top 10 is tremendous when you consider where we were four or five years ago,” said Witman. “We’re slowly making out climb back up the ranks. That’s a testament to to the parents of these young kids; the kids themselves; my assistant coach (AJ Aronstam); the club; and the support of the community. Superintendent Eric Knolles is a huge advocate for all sports. You go to any event and you’ll see the superintendent there which I think is awesome.”
Ousmane Duncanson at 132 and Devin Beach at 160 led SVEC with third-place finishes.
