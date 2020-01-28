ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats rallied from a 21-point deficit to get within three with just 11 seconds left, but visiting Windsor was able to hang on for a 55-51 victory on Monday night.
Athens was down 14-0 to start the game and would trail 19-9 at the end of the first. Windsor led 36-15 at halftime.
The Wildcats outscored Windsor 13-4 in the third to cut the lead to 40-28 heading into the fourth.
Haley Barry then scored 10 of her team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to help Athens outscore Windsor 23-15 in the fourth, but it wouldn’t be enough to complete the comeback.
Athens would also get 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals from Kayleigh Miller. Caydence Macik added 10 points and six rebounds. Megan Collins finished with six points and Rachel Stephens added five.
Barry also had six rebounds and Avery Priester chipped in four assists, two steals and two rebounds in the loss.
Windsor was led by Hanna Haggerman with 22 points and Riley Miner added 17 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tioga 51, Edison 42
TIOGA CENTER — The host Tigers trailed by 11 at the half, but the Tioga squad came storming back to get the win on Monday.
Tioga outscored Edison 16-7 in the third and doubled the visitors up 22-11 in the final period.
Sam Taylor led Tioga with 23 points. Ethan Perry, Caleb Allen and Gavin Godfrey all finished with eight points in the win.
