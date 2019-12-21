SAYRE — Fans for both sides packed Sayre’s gym Friday night for a Valley Christmas Tournament preview. The home fans roared as the Redskins started fast to take an early lead, but Athens fans escaped with bragging rights for this week as the Wildcats picked up a 75-65 victory.
Sayre jumped to a 5-0 lead from the tip and held the lead until midway through the first quarter. Athens tied them at 13, and then went on a 12-0 run to dominate the rest of the quarter. At the end of one quarter, Athens led 24-15.
The Wildcats kept up the intensity on both sides of the court in the second. Stingy defense led to offensive success. The Wildcats extended their lead to 48-31 by halftime.
Midway through the third, the Athens’ lead had ballooned to 62-36. But, Sayre was beginning to establish consistent scoring and the Wildcats struggled with fouls.
“The second half we got a little sloppy, especially with fouling and taking care of the basketball,” admitted Wildcat head coach Bob Woodard.
Sayre chipped away the Athens lead throughout the third and fourth quarters. They outscored Athens 24-11 in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with 12 unanswered points. However, Athens held on to their lead and finished with a double digit victory.
Coach Woodward commended his team’s defensive effort early in the game.
“I think all of our kids did some really good things on defense for the first two-and-a-half, three quarters,” Woodward said.
He also commented on the atmosphere in the gym.
“It was a nice environment to see a lot of people in the stands. It was noisy and it was something good to play through,” said Woodward.
Wildcat Aaron Lane led all scorers in the game with 31 points, including making 9-of-10 free throw attempts. Athens’ JJ Babcock added 15 points and Damian Hudson added 12.
The Redskins were led offensively by Matt Lane with 11 points. Corbin Brown added 10 points. Lucas Horton and Zach Moore put up nine points each.
The Wildcats and Redskins will meet again next Friday night in the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament. That game will be played at 8 p.m. at Athens High.
