WAVERLY — The Waverly Recreation Department’s in-house basketball league has begun play.

Boys

4th-5th grades

Monday

Blue 20, Gold 18

Brody Lambert had 10 points and Cooper Skovira six points for Gold.

Griffin Walter had 14 points to lead Blue.

Wednesday

Gold 24, Blue 22

Braiden Judson paced Gold with eight points and Brycen Fiske had five points for Gold.

Hayden Roskow led Blue with 10 points and Griffin Walter added six points.

———

5th-6th grade

Monday

Gold 43, Blue 36

Rylen Larson was the leading scorer for Gold with 18 points. Jack Pipher added 11 points and Ben Shaw had 10 points.

Bryce Laforest led Blue with 16 points and Collin Wheeler had 11 points.

Wednesday

Gold 49, Blue 43

Gold had balanced scoring in the win over Blue. Jack Pipher led the way for Gold with 12 points. Rylen Larson and Ben Shaw each had 10 points.

Bryce Laforest had 14 points to lead Blue. Collin Wheeler and Daniel Fischer each added 10 points.

Load comments