WAVERLY — The Waverly Recreation Department’s in-house basketball league has begun play.
Boys
4th-5th grades
Monday
Blue 20, Gold 18
Brody Lambert had 10 points and Cooper Skovira six points for Gold.
Griffin Walter had 14 points to lead Blue.
Wednesday
Gold 24, Blue 22
Braiden Judson paced Gold with eight points and Brycen Fiske had five points for Gold.
Hayden Roskow led Blue with 10 points and Griffin Walter added six points.
———
5th-6th grade
Monday
Gold 43, Blue 36
Rylen Larson was the leading scorer for Gold with 18 points. Jack Pipher added 11 points and Ben Shaw had 10 points.
Bryce Laforest led Blue with 16 points and Collin Wheeler had 11 points.
Wednesday
Gold 49, Blue 43
Gold had balanced scoring in the win over Blue. Jack Pipher led the way for Gold with 12 points. Rylen Larson and Ben Shaw each had 10 points.
Bryce Laforest had 14 points to lead Blue. Collin Wheeler and Daniel Fischer each added 10 points.
