WAVERLY — Wrestlers — and their parents — will often times travel long distances in order to work with one of the sport’s best at a clinic.
This week, wrestlers from the Valley area got a chance to work with a two-time NCAA Division I champion and two-time Olympian without putting too many miles on the car.
Former Penn State wrestling standout Kerry McCoy, who has also coached at the Division I level, made the trip to Waverly High School to lead a pair of clinics on Wednesday.
“I think this is huge for wrestling in our area to have a two-time Olympian, two-time national champion coming in here to work out with these guys,” said Waverly Head Coach Devan Witman. “In the wrestling world, it’s definitely like a celebrity just walked into our gym. It has been an awesome experience and I hope to get him back up here as much as we can.”
McCoy ran a one-hour clinic for second through sixth graders before holding a two-hour session for seventh through 12th graders.
“It’s awesome. I love coaching wrestling. I love teaching wrestling. I love just being around young people and (having) the opportunity to go and share with a good group,” said McCoy, who coached at the University of Maryland for 11 years before stepping down in 2019.
McCoy admitted there is a difference in coaching youth wrestlers compared to the high school kids.
“The younger kids, they have some great coaches in the youth programs around here, so they pretty much know what they’re doing, but it’s really just about making sure they can focus on the fundamentals and positions and things like that. The younger guys we focus on maybe two or three techniques and just hammer it in a little more,” said McCoy, who won individual national titles at Penn State in 1994 and 1997.
When it comes to working with the older kids, McCoy trusts the high school coaches to help instill his message.
“The (older kids), I try to keep the pace high because their coaches usually know what they’re doing so if I say ‘Do this, do this, do this,’ they may not catch everything, but when they go back to the room, their coaches can reinforce it,” said McCoy, who is married to Athens native Abbie (Lezak) McCoy.
McCoy, who also coached at Stanford University, spent some of the clinic preaching the importance of “the process” and not always the results on the mat.
“It’s one of those catch-22s because you are going to have a result — academically, athletically, socially, you are going to have a result — but if you are so caught up in the result, you are going to lose some things,” McCoy said. “As coaches and athletes, we talk about control the controllables. I cannot control how many reps my opponent did. I can’t control if the referee is going to be in a bad mood. All I can control is me going out there and putting forth my best effort. I can control every day putting forth my best effort so I can go out there and perform at the highest level that I can.”
Athens Junior High Coach Jeremiah Serfas was thrilled to bring a group of kids to the clinic in order to learn from McCoy on the mat and listen to his message.
“It’s an amazing opportunity, and I hope the kids will take something away from it,” said Serfas. “Like Kerry was saying, he’s not trying to change anybody’s wrestling style, he’s just offering them more tools to be successful on the mat. Just to give the kids this kind of exposure is massive, especially for our area.”
The Valley area is filled with fans of Penn State wrestling — and McCoy is able to root for the Nittany Lions now that he’s not coaching against his alma mater.
“Now that I’m not coaching full-time, it’s easier to be a fan and support my alma mater. It’s just awesome what they’re doing,” said McCoy, who knows plenty of the wrestlers currently at Penn State. “I have some good relationships (at Penn State) because a lot of the kids that are there I recruited, so you get to know them through the years and have a common bond of being a Penn Stater.”
McCoy believed Penn State always had the ability to be one of the dominant programs in college wrestling.
“We had always known that we had the potential and there were a lot of years where we were close, but for the run that they have been on it’s great to see. When I was coaching, it wasn’t so much fun, but now it’s really awesome,” McCoy said.
McCoy, who is a former World Silver Medalist, is currently focused on running these types of clinics while also enjoying time with his family — which wasn’t really possible when he was a college coach.
“The coaching lifestyle takes a lot of work to balance things — if you want to be a family man and you want to be a coach. It takes a lot of work and the majority of coaches, especially at the Division I level, it’s tough to get that balance,” McCoy said. “For the past few years, it has been a real grind, and my kids are 10 and 11 and they are starting to do more stuff and to be more engaged and more involved with that, so it would be a real, big challenge to balance it.”
While the former Olympic wrestler is currently loving life outside of the Division I coaching world, McCoy also wouldn’t say his big-time wrestling coaching career was over.
“Right now, the focus is spend time with them and really maximize their time. I’m one of those people, I say ‘never say never,’ so if the opportunity comes, I’d look at it, but right now the focus is to try and do some other things — and just like here today, to be able to positively impact people’s lives, especially young people, on a bigger scale,” said McCoy.
