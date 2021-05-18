The Waverly boys track and field team topped Notre Dame 94-22, while the Notre Dame girls picked up an 85-38 victory over the girls.
Skyler Dengler of Waverly won the boys 110 hurdles in 20.0, followed by Oliver Fogarty of Notre Dame and Neal Moore of Notre Dame.
Waverly’s Caden Wheeler won the 100 in 11.4 followed by teammates Ralph Johnson and Micah Chandler.
Wheeler, Chandler, Johnson and Ryan Lambert won the 400 relay and in the 1600 Collin Wright of Waverly won in 4:52.1, followed by Derek Simpson of Notre Dame and Gavin Schillmueller of Waverly.
Sam VanDyke of Waverly won the 400 meters in 56.0 followed by teammaets Ryan Clark and Treyton Moore and Dengler won the 400 hurdles in 1:06.7 followed by Fogarty.
Wright won the 800 in 2:14.9 followed by Schillmueller and Simpson and Johnson won the 200 in 22.4 followed by Wheeler and Lambert.
Simpson won the 3200 in 13:06.4 and Dengler, Clark, VanDyke and Moore won the 1600 relay in 3:54.9.
Clark won the shot at 30-feet, 9-inches, followed by teammate Caleb Ovedowitz and Wheeler won the long jump at 20-feet, 9 1/4-inches, followed by Chandler and Lambert.
Clark won the discus at 95-feet, 5-inches, followed by Ovedowitz and VanDyke won the high jump at 5-feet, followed by Dengler and Scott Herlan of Notre Dame.
Joe Pedicone of Notre Dame won the triple jump at 26-feet, 3-inches.
For the girls in the 100 hurdles Makenna Keough of Notre Dame won in 17.4 followed by teammates Mackenzie Gillette and Isabella Beames.
Alex Cowley, Piper Young, Caroline Horton and Riley Soehnien won the 3200 relay for Notre Dame in 11:59.8 on the day that Cowley signed to run at Division I Buffalo.
Rachael Simpson of Notre Dame won the 100 in 12.8 followed by Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook and Abbey Knolles.
Soehnein won the 1500 in 5:27.4 followed by Waverly’s Harper Minaker, just a fraction of a second behind in 5:28, and Cowley.
Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Gabby Picco and Westbrook won the 400 relay in 54.7 and Simpson won the 400 in 1:05.8, followed by Waverly’s Paige Robinson and Horton.
Beames won the 400 hurdles in 1:36.7 and Young won the 800 in 2:28.9 followed by Minaker and Maura Devlin of Notre Dame.
Westbrook won the 200 in 28.0 followed by Keough and Knolles.
Cowley won the 3000 in 13:06.4 and Knolles, Kennedy and Addison Westbrook and Picco won the 1600 relay in 4:44.6.
Gillette won the discus at 69-feet, 6-inches followed by teammates Alex Gray and Welliver
Keough won the long jump at 15-feet, 11-inches, followed by Garrity and Young won the high jump at 4-feet, 4-inches, followed by Welliver and Picco tied in second.
Welliver won the shot at 25-feet, 4 1/2-inches, followed by Gillette and Erica Ryck of Waverly and Devlin won the triple jump at 31-feet, 9 1/4-inches, followed by Gillette and Alexis Collins of Notre Dame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.