Athens, Waverly boys to meet for title

SAYRE — Athens’ JV boys raced out to a big halftime lead then held off a Sayre charge to post a 54-35 win in the opening round of the Valley Christmas Tournament’s JV Boys’ tournament on Friday.
Athens outscored Sayre 16-2 in the second period to lead 24-8 at the half. Sayre cut into that lead with a good third quarter and trailed 36-29 with one period to play.
Athens won that quarter by a dozen points to pull away to the win.
Mason Lister led Athens with 20 points. Shayne Reid added 16 points and Chris Mitchell finished with 10 points.
Waverly 60, Towanda 18
TOWANDA — Waverly raced away from Towanda and never looked back to advance to the Valley Christmas Final against Athens at 11:30 today in Towanda.
Davis Croft rolled with 14 points to lead a Waverly team that saw 12 players score. Nalen Carling added nine points and Declan Murphy netted eight points.
Logan Lambert led Towanda with six points.
