MARATHON — Waverly senior Collin Wright ran away with the IAC Boys Cross Country Championship title Friday, covering the distance in 15-minutes, 53.4-seconds to beat the runner-up by 23.2 seconds.
As a team Waverly’s guys finished with 76 team points, third behind team champ Lansing (55) and Newark Valley (66). Tioga, led by Cameron Boswell, who was 38th with a time of 20:31.5, was ninth with 243 points.
Wright is the second Waverly runner to win an IAC title, joining 2004 grad Jon Smith. Joining Wright as a first-team IAC All Star after placing sixth in 17:14.5 was Nate Ackley.
Also scoring for Waverly were Matt Atanasoff, 20th with a time of 18:51.4, Gavin Schillmoeller, who was 25th in 19:06.6 and Liam Wright, who was 36th in 20:06.0.
Rounding out Tioga’s scorers were Josh Reis, 69th in 24:19.7; Ben Davis, 79th in 25:47.2; Max Dydynski, 84th with a time of 26:49.2; and Reed Cook, 87th in 34:03.2.
Girls
Local schools had no complete teams at the meet, but there were some good runs.
For Waverly, Harper Miniker placed fourth overall to become a first-team IAC All-Star with a time of 20:24.4 and Elizabeth Vaughn took 12th in 21:51.4 to nail down a spot on the IAC second team. Aubrey Akins finished in 44th with a time of 29:26.7.
Lexy Ward paced Tioga’s effort with a 31st-place finish, crossing the line in 25:37.4. Kate Burrowes took 38th in 28:07.0; Faith Burrowes was 39th with a time of 28:24.0; and Sara Burrowes took 49th in 31:54.6.
Both teams will be back in action Friday at the Marathon Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.