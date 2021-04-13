MARATHON — Waverly senior Collin Wright ran away with the IAC Boys Cross Country Championship title Friday, covering the distance in 15-minutes, 53.4-seconds to beat the runner-up by 23.2 seconds.

As a team Waverly’s guys finished with 76 team points, third behind team champ Lansing (55) and Newark Valley (66). Tioga, led by Cameron Boswell, who was 38th with a time of 20:31.5, was ninth with 243 points.

Wright is the second Waverly runner to win an IAC title, joining 2004 grad Jon Smith. Joining Wright as a first-team IAC All Star after placing sixth in 17:14.5 was Nate Ackley.

Also scoring for Waverly were Matt Atanasoff, 20th with a time of 18:51.4, Gavin Schillmoeller, who was 25th in 19:06.6 and Liam Wright, who was 36th in 20:06.0.

Rounding out Tioga’s scorers were Josh Reis, 69th in 24:19.7; Ben Davis, 79th in 25:47.2; Max Dydynski, 84th with a time of 26:49.2; and Reed Cook, 87th in 34:03.2.

Girls

Local schools had no complete teams at the meet, but there were some good runs.

For Waverly, Harper Miniker placed fourth overall to become a first-team IAC All-Star with a time of 20:24.4 and Elizabeth Vaughn took 12th in 21:51.4 to nail down a spot on the IAC second team. Aubrey Akins finished in 44th with a time of 29:26.7.

Lexy Ward paced Tioga’s effort with a 31st-place finish, crossing the line in 25:37.4. Kate Burrowes took 38th in 28:07.0; Faith Burrowes was 39th with a time of 28:24.0; and Sara Burrowes took 49th in 31:54.6.

Both teams will be back in action Friday at the Marathon Invitational.

