OWEGO — The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the date of the 17th Annual Tioga Chamber Open Golf Tournament, Friday, May 21 at Hollybrook Country Club, Spencer, NY.
The event begins with a shotgun start promptly at 11:30 a.m.
Registration and cart assignment will be at the Clubhouse starting at 10:00 a.m.
Enjoy this Chamber member favorite event with other Chamber members, clients, or friends.
The fee for the event is $100 per person, $400 for a team, and includes golf, cart, game prizes for first, second, and second to last teams, and dinner. Early bird entry signup and payment by May 1, is $340 per team, a $60 savings.
Tee-hole signs are available for purchase for $100. The field is limited to 22 teams and teams are encouraged to register early. Payment is due at the time of registration. Check, Cash, or Credit Cards are accepted. Please contact the Tioga Chamber for registration or information at 607-687-2020 or email: info@tiogachamber.com
