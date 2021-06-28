SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. – When it comes down to the playoffs, it’s all about relying on what got you to that spot in the first place. For the Athens Majors All-Star team it’s all about the quick starts. That’s exactly what the team did on Saturday, scoring four runs in the first inning to take down Susquehanna area on the road by a score of 6-2 and advance in the District 15 playoffs.
Joseph Dickinson capped the inning with a hard hit single to drive in two runs and give his team an early four-run lead. Scoring on that play was Graham Wanck and Connor Davidson.
After the fast start in the first Athens then used a two-run inning in the second, which would be the end of the scoring for the day as the team relied on their defense for the final four innings. Susquehanna area spotted a run in the fourth and another with a last-chance opportunity in the sixth.
Davidson held most of the weight on the mound, pitching nearly four innings to go along with just two hits and one run allowed.
Davidson also put up a hit along with Wanck, Davidson, Alex McQuay and Brycen Wood to account for the team total of five, which also happened to be Susquehanna’s total in the contest.
Athens also held their own in the field as they only suffered three errors compared to their opponent’s four.
They will now advance further in the District 15 double-elimination tournament. They now sit in the quarterfinals of the winners bracket, where they will take on their neighbor in Sayre on Wednesday. Sayre was Athens’ only loss in pool play.
