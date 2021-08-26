WAVERLY — Led by medalist Kannon VanDuzer, Sayre out-dueled Valley rival Athens by a single stroke to win the first Northern Tier League golf match of the season on Wednesday.
VanDuzer carded a 79 to take medalist honors as the team posted a score of 377. Athens, led by an 88 by Cameron Sullivan, finished with a 378 for second. VanDuzer’s round included birdies on the 16th and 18th holes.
Wellsboro was right there with the leaders, taking third with a 382, followed by Wyalusing with a 399; Towanda with a 440; Cowanesque Valley with a 444; and North Penn/Mansfield with a 481.
Also scoring for Sayre were Dylan Seck with a 96; Colton Watkins with a 99; and Jackson Hubbard with a birdie on the 16th hole as part of his 103.
In addition to Sullivan’s 88, the third-best score of the day, scorers for Athens were Evan Cooper with a 92 that included back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th holes; Dylan Saxon with a 94; and Lucas Kraft with a 104.
Wellsboro had four players break 100. Hannalee Cleveland led the Green Hornets with a 94; Blake Hamblin carded a 95; checking in with a 96 was Andrew Merriman; and Hayden Zuchowski had a 97.
Brody Fuhrey led Wyalusing with a 91 and teammate Nick Salsman carded a 98.
Ryan Elliott paced Towanda with a 92. Jordan Vargason netted a 92 to lead Cowanesque Valley; and Andrew Green shot the day’s second-best round with an 83 to lead North Penn/Mansfield.
The league will hit the links again on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Towanda Country Club.
