Boys Basketball
District IV Playoffs
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 2
1- North Penn/Liberty, bye
4- Lourdes Regional 75, Juanita Christian 35
3- Sullivan County 56, 6- Meadowbrook Christian 36
2- St. John Neumann 83, 7- Millville 42
Semifinals
Saturday, March 6
4- Lourdes Regional at 1- North Penn/Liberty, 1 p.m.
3- Sullivan County at 2- St. John Neumann, 1 p.m.
———
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 3
8- Sayre 61, 1- Muncy 55
5- East Juanita 52, 4- Canton 51
3- Northeast Bradford 64, 6- Montgomery 52
2- Wyalusing 64, 7- Line Mountain 56
Semifinals
Saturday, March 6
8- Sayre at 5- East Juanita, 2 p.m.
3- Northeast Bradford at 2- Wyalusing, 2 p.m.
———
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 4
1- Loyalsock 78, 8- Warrior Run 45
5- Mount Carmel 54, 4- Wellsboro 45
3- Troy 79, 6- South Williamsport 68
2- Central Columbia 61, 7- Bloomsburg 49
Semifinals
Monday, March 8
5- Mount Carmel at 1- Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
3- Troy at 2- Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
———
Class AAAA
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 5
1- Danville 79, 8- Midd-West 30
5- Athens 55, 4- Lewisburg 41
3- Montoursville 49, 6- Shamokin 31
2- Mifflinburg 75, 7- Jersey Shore 49
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 9
5- Athens at 1- Danville, 7 p.m.
3- Montoursville at 2- Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
District IV Playoffs
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 3
1- Northumberland Christian 56, 8- Juanita Christian 12
4- North Penn/Liberty 34, 5- Meadowbrook Christian 30
3- Lourdes Regional 46, 6- Montgomery 20
2- Sullivan County 53, 7- St. John Neumann 32
Semifinals
Saturday March 6
4- North Penn/Liberty at 1- Northumberland Christian, 6 p.m.
3- Lourdes Regional at 2- Sullivan County, 6 p.m.
———
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 2
1- Southern Columbia 58, 8- Muncy 24
4- Northeast Bradford 55, 5- Wyalusing 36
3- South Williamsport 29, 6- Millville 23
2- Mount Carmel 59, 7- East Juanita 27
Semifinals
Saturday March 6
4- Northeast Bradford at 1- Southern Columbia, 6 p.m.
3- South Williamsport at 2- Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.
———
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 5
1- Bloomsburg 66, Troy 16
4- Warrior Run 37, 5- Line Mountain 36
3- Loyalsock 48, 6- Hughesville 36
2- Towanda 51, 7- Wellsboro 19
———
Class AAAA
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 4
1- Lewisburg 40, 8- Midd-West 34
4- Central Columbia 59, 5- Montoursville 33
3- Athens 54, 6- Milton 42
2- Shamokin 37, 7- Danville 25
Semifinals
Monday, March 8
4- Central Columbia at 1- Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
3- Athens at 2- Shamokin, 7 p.m.
