Boys Basketball

District IV Playoffs

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 2

1- North Penn/Liberty, bye

4- Lourdes Regional 75, Juanita Christian 35

3- Sullivan County 56, 6- Meadowbrook Christian 36

2- St. John Neumann 83, 7- Millville 42

Semifinals

Saturday, March 6

4- Lourdes Regional at 1- North Penn/Liberty, 1 p.m.

3- Sullivan County at 2- St. John Neumann, 1 p.m.

———

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 3

8- Sayre 61, 1- Muncy 55

5- East Juanita 52, 4- Canton 51

3- Northeast Bradford 64, 6- Montgomery 52

2- Wyalusing 64, 7- Line Mountain 56

Semifinals

Saturday, March 6

8- Sayre at 5- East Juanita, 2 p.m.

3- Northeast Bradford at 2- Wyalusing, 2 p.m.

———

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 4

1- Loyalsock 78, 8- Warrior Run 45

5- Mount Carmel 54, 4- Wellsboro 45

3- Troy 79, 6- South Williamsport 68

2- Central Columbia 61, 7- Bloomsburg 49

Semifinals

Monday, March 8

5- Mount Carmel at 1- Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

3- Troy  at 2- Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

———

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 5

1- Danville 79, 8- Midd-West 30

5- Athens 55, 4- Lewisburg 41

3- Montoursville 49, 6- Shamokin 31

2- Mifflinburg 75, 7- Jersey Shore 49

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 9

5- Athens at 1- Danville, 7 p.m.

3- Montoursville at 2- Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

District IV Playoffs

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 3

1- Northumberland Christian 56, 8- Juanita Christian 12

4- North Penn/Liberty 34, 5- Meadowbrook Christian 30

3- Lourdes Regional 46, 6- Montgomery 20

2- Sullivan County 53, 7- St. John Neumann 32

Semifinals

Saturday March 6

4- North Penn/Liberty at 1- Northumberland Christian, 6 p.m.

3- Lourdes Regional at 2- Sullivan County, 6 p.m.

———

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 2

1- Southern Columbia 58, 8- Muncy 24

4- Northeast Bradford 55, 5- Wyalusing 36

3- South Williamsport 29, 6- Millville 23

2- Mount Carmel 59, 7- East Juanita 27

Semifinals

Saturday March 6

4- Northeast Bradford at 1- Southern Columbia, 6 p.m.

3- South Williamsport at 2- Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.

———

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 5

1- Bloomsburg 66, Troy 16

4- Warrior Run 37, 5- Line Mountain 36

3- Loyalsock 48, 6- Hughesville 36

2- Towanda 51, 7- Wellsboro 19

———

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 4

1- Lewisburg 40, 8- Midd-West 34

4- Central Columbia 59, 5- Montoursville 33

3- Athens 54, 6- Milton 42

2- Shamokin 37, 7- Danville 25

Semifinals

Monday, March 8

4- Central Columbia at 1- Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

3- Athens at 2- Shamokin, 7 p.m.

