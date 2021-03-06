WAVERLY — Waverly head coach Lou Judson described his team’s game Friday night against Notre Dame as a tale of two halves.
Then he proved his case.
Each team netted 11 points in the first two quarters to leave the game knotted 22-22 at the half. Waverly dropped in 49 second-half points to pull away for a 71-41 nonleague win over the Crusaders.
“We couldn’t get into a rhythm and we shot extremely poorly in the first half,” said Judson. “In the second half we switched up our defense and that got us going.”
Waverly’s defensive adjustment took the Crusaders out of their game; Waverly finished the game with 18 steals. Notre Dame’s offensive woes turned into offense for the Wolverines, who put the game on ice with a 29-4 third-quarter to take a 51-26 lead with just eight minutes remaining.
The Wolverines were led by Joey Tomasso, who had 21 points and three steals. Brennan Traub added 10 points; Ryan Lambert packaged nine points, four rebounds and three steals; Davis Croft had seven points and three steals; and Liam Traub also netted seven points.
Also for Waverly, Peyton Bowen had nine rebounds and four points; Brady Blauvelt finished with five points and four boards; Aidan Westbrook chipped in four boards and four steals; Kobe Decker added four boards and five points; and Thomas Hand had three assists.
Malaki Owens led Notre Dame with 16 points and Eric Bukowinski added 11 points.
Waverly, 7-4 overall and 6-0 in Tioga County Division play, will close out its 2021 campaign at 1 p.m. today when the Wolverines face Spencer-Van Etten’s Panthers.
