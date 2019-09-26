Player Car. Yds TDs Y/G
Aidan Hauser, Well. 88 1,038 16 201.6
Uriah Baillie, Can 94 787 11 157.4
Gage Sutliff, Buck. 92 561 3 140.3
Damien Landon, Troy 120 695 10 139.0
Tanner Kunkle, Tow. 98 643 8 128.6
Damian Hudson, Ath. 53 425 4 106.3
Emmett Wod, Tio. 47 299 4 99.7
Carson Stiner, Can. 66 483 7 96.6
M. Mundrick, CMVT 93 476 3 95.2
Player C-A Yds T-I Rat.
Dom Ayers, Troy 30-48 481 5-1 176.88
Branson Eyer, Mun. 19-36 328 3-2 145.70
C. Litzelman, NP/M 67-105 666 7-1 137.18
Brayden Horton, Say 55-115 894 12-7 135.39
Uriah Baillie, Can. 46-95 791 6-4 130.78
Brady Worthing, Tio. 8-21 86 3-0 119.64
Mitch Burke, Wyal. 47-115 881 9-7 118.87
Logan Almedia, Mon 45-96 704 7-7 117.95
Joe Tomasso, Wav. 37-79 451 4-1 112.26
Mason Lister, Ath. 35-80 526 4-4 105.48
Player Rec. Yds. TDs Y/G
Ben Knapp, Can. 22 460 5 92.0
Kole Hurler, C.V. 28 386 4 73.2
Shane Fuhrey Wyal. 14 264 3 66.0
McCarty, Wav. 10 194 3 64.7
Cameron, Wyal. 12 321 3 64.2
Steven Prince, Mon 20 318 4 63.6
Keegan Rude, Ath. 15 291 2 58.2
Ross Eyer, Mun. 9 261 5 52.2
Ethan Miller, Say 13 221 5 44.0
Offense
Team Run Pass Total Yds./Gm
Canton 1,537 930 2,467 493.4
Wellsboro 1,762 262 2,024 404.8
Troy 1,385 481 1,866 373.2
Sayre 828 927 1,755 351.0
Waverly 467 451 918 306.0
Muncy 942 519 1,461 292.2
Mont. 689 704 1,393 278.6
Wyalusing 403 989 1,392 278.4
Athens 812 526 1,338 267.6
Defense
Team Run Pass Total Yds./Gm
Canton 474 621 1,095 219.0
Sayre 861 355 1,216 243.2
CMVT 835 397 1,232 246.4
Tioga 553 220 773 257.7
Wellsboro 855 459 1,314 262.8
Troy 902 482 1,384 276.8
Muncy 1,056 466 1,522 304.4
NP/M 1,052 587 1,639 327.8
Wyalusing 987 661 1,648 329.6
Waverly 626 392 1,018 339.3
Mont. 1.307 467 1,774 354.8
Towanda 1,234 600 1,834 366.8
Athens 883 1,003 1,886 377.2
C. Valley 1,478 469 1,947 389.4
Bucktail 1,053 627 1,680 420.0
