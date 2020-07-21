Indians and Cubs lead the way in Waverly Little League play

WAVERLY — The Bradford Hospitality Indians improved to 3-0 on the season and moved into first place in Waverly Little League Monday night with a 13-3 win over the Naglee Moving and Storage Angels.
The Indians led 8-0 through three innings and added a big five spot in the fifth inning on the way to the win.
Each team had seven hits in the game but the Indians made theirs count.
Griffin Walter had a single, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Jack Pipher had two singles, three runs and two RBIs for the Indians.
Hogan Shaw added a double, a run and two RBIs; Jerry Carnrike had a single, a sun and two RBIs; Justin Koenig finished with a single and two runs; Ben Shaw scored twice; and Cullen Sharpsteen matched Nicholas Oakes with a run each.
Pipher went the distance on the hill for the Indians logging three strikeouts while allowing seven hits, three walks and three runs with two of those earned.
For the Angels, Luciano Thomas had a single, a double and two runs scored. Hayden Rosjkow also had two hits, both singles.
Also for the Angels, Gianni Thomas had a single and scored a run, Jaxon Chandler had a single and one RBI and Elijah Hobday had a single.
Hobday started on the mound for the Angels and allowed two hits, two walks and five runs, two earned, with three strikeouts in two innings. Logan Roskow went two innings allowing two hits and two walks, with three runs, two earned, and four strikeouts. Luciano Thomas pitched the last inning and gave up three hits and a walk for five runs.
———
Saturday
Tomasso’s Restaurant and Golf Course Blue Jays 6, Naglee Moving & Storage Angels 5
The Blue Jays opened with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and added another run in the second.
The Angels refused to take defeat lying down and tied the game in the third inning with four runs.
After giving up a run to trail 5-4 in the top of the fifth, the Blue Jays rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning and made it hold up. A hit batsman, a walk and an error loaded the bases with two outs for the Blue Jays. Charan Venkataswamy was hit by a pitch to bring home the tying run and a RBI single by Lucas Pradun gave the Blue Jays what would prove to be the winning run.
Cooper Robinson, who pitched the first five innings with three walks, just one hit allowed and no earned runs with 10 strikeouts. He gave way to Venkataswamy after five innings and Venkataswamy fanned the three batters he faced.
Pradun had three singles, a run and one RBI and Robinson had a single, a double and two runs scored.
Also for the Blue Jays, Alex McQuay and Rylan Yeakel had a single and RBI each, Venkataswamy and Derek Johnson had a run and RBI each; and Karson Sipley had a hit.
Luciano Thomas had the Angels’ hit, a triple, and scored a run with Daniel Cummings providing the RBI.
Also scoring once each for the Angels were Elijah Hobday, Porter Daddona, Logan Roskow and Jaxon Chandler.
Thomas gave up six hits, four walks and four runs, all earned, with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Daddona finished off the last 2 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, a walk, two runs, both earned, with six strikeouts.
———
Friday
Williams Ford Cubs 4, New Image Pirates 1
The Pirates took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the third and were in a 1-1 tie through three innings.
The Cubs added two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth for the win.
A single by Nathan Kellogg and a double by Tristan Campbell in the fourth inning gave the Cubs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Campbell later stole home to make it 3-1.
Each team had just four hits. The Pirates’ hits were louder, but the Cubs’ hits had more impact. In addition to his double and run in the fourth inning, Campbell added a single. Kohen Hugo added a single and RBI and Campbell had the single, with Eric Schrader III, Eli Tenny and Brayden Robbins scoring a run each.
Hugo went the distance on the mound, fanning 15 without a walk.
Bryce LaForest had a triple, a double and the run for the Pirates, Brendan Cooke added a double, a single and the team’s RBI.
LaForest allowed three hits and seven walks but just two earned runs with three strikeouts in four innings on the hill for the Pirates. Aiden Doherty pitched the last inning, allowing one unearned run with one strikeout.
———
Thursday
Bradford Hospitality Indians 6, Williams Ford Cubs 5
The Cubs scored first but trailed 3-2 heading into the fifth inning.
The Indians added three runs in the top of the inning and then had to hold off a big charge by the Cubs to hold on for the win.
With his team down 1-0 in the third inning, Nicholas Oakes tied the game with a one-out homer to center field. After a second out, Ben Shaw laced a single before a pair of Cubs miscues allowed a pair of runners to race home.
After Tristan Campbell’s RBI single brought the Cubs to within a run, the Indians scored with help again in the fifth. A walk and a pair of two-out errors made it a 4-2 game and Justin Koenig added a two-run single.
The story of the Cubs’ half of the fifth was somewhat similar. After a walk, a two-out error made it 6-3 and then Matthias Welles drilled a two-run homer to right. The Cubs were stopped there, though.
In addition to Oakes’ solo homer and the two-RBI single by Koenig, the Indians got a single and run each from Ben Shaw and Jerry Carnrike, a single from Cullen Sharpsteen and two runs from Hogan Shaw.
Hogan Shaw started on the mound for the Indians, allowing five hits and two runs with nine strikeouts in 4 1/2 innings. Griffin Walter fanned three with one walk and no earned runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Welles led the way for the Cubs, adding a double and a single to his homer with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Also for the Cubs, Eric Schrader III had a double and RBI; Tristan Campbell added a single and RBI; and Kohen Hugo had a single and a run.
Welles also started on the mound, allowing five hits, two walks and just one earned run in 5 1/3 innings with 14 strikeouts. Eli Tenny struck out both of the two batters he faced to close out the game.
———
Wednesday
New Image Pirates 10, Tomasso’s Restaurant and Golf Course Blue Jays 7
The Pirates scored four runs in the top of the first inning, then did enough to hold off a Blue Jays team that scored five run-in the bottom of the fifth.
The Pirates rode singles by Bryce LaForest, Aidan Doherty and Shea Davidson and a few walks to get the big early lead.
The Pirates opened a 9-2 lead that included a solo home run by Doherty in the fourth inning.
The Blue Jays made things interesting in the fifth when Charan Venkataswamy, Cooper Robinson, Lucas Pradun and Alex McQuay opened the inning with singles. Later in the inning, Rylan Yeakel, Caden Vanderhoof, Karson Sipley and Charan Venkataswamy worked back-to-back-to-back-to-back two-out walks to make it a 9-7 game.
The Pirates added a run in the top of the sixth to close out the scoring.
Doherty finished with three hits, three runs and four RBIs to lead the Pirates at the plate, and Shea Davidson added three singles, a run and one RBI. Connor Davidson had a hit and three runs, Peyton Robinson added a hit and Brendan Cooke scored once for the Pirates.
Connor Davidson started on the hill for the Pirates allowing five hits, three walks and three earned runs in four innings with 10 strikeouts. Cooke, Andrew Larrabee and Peyton Robinson finished out.
Derek Johnson led the Blue Jays with two hits, a run and one RBI and Cooper Robinson added two hits and a run.
Also for the Blue Jays, Venkataswamy and McQuay each had a single, one RBI and a run; Pradun had a single and a run; and Yeakel had two runs and two RBIs.
Yeakel started foir the Blue Jays and gave up five earned runs on five hits and five walks with two strikeouts in four innings. McQuay finished up with three hits and two walks allowed in two innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.