Records: Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 1-4, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 1-4
———
Players to watch
SVEC: RB James Sutherlin; QB Matt Byrne; WR Nick Thomas; LB Marcus Rypkema; DL Jacob Campolito.
———
Fast facts
In spite of the records, both are still alive for the playoffs and will advance with a win tonight and against Dryden in coming weeks. The teams have two common opponents, each going 0-2 against Susquehanna Valley and Newark Valley.
WG/OM: The Seneca Indians are largely a mystery. No roster is posted and no stats are available. We can say that, in a 40-0 loss to Susquehanna Valley, WG/OM gave up 232 rushing years and 163 passing yards on the first weekend of the season. We also know that Newark Valley ran for 358 yards and passes for 111 more two weeks ago,
SVEC: The Panthers are looking to rebound from a rough performance that included missed opportunities at Newark Valley ... Eagles stats against Susquehanna Valley included a total of 87 yards of offense and 447 yards allowed. ... Against Newark Valley, the Eagles managed 166 yards and gave up 449 with 359 on the ground.
———
2018 records
WG/OM: 5-5
SVEC: 3-6
———
Last five seasons
WG/OM: 15-24
SVEC: 13-19 (since inception)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.