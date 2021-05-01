WYSOX — The Athens softball team survived a challenge from the host Towanda Black Knights Friday evening, eventually taking a 9-5 win.
Athens seemed to have things under control early in the game. The Wildcats scored in each of the first two innings for a 3-0 lead.
Towanda’s bats struggled to find success against Athens’ pitcher Addy Repsher. Only one Black Knight got on base in the first two innings.
Momentum changed quickly in the third inning. Athens threatened again with Caydence Macik on second, Harley Sullivan on third and only one out. However, Maddie Maynard got the next two batters to hit infield flies for outs. The Black Knights escaped without allowing a run.
Success in the field turned to success at the plate in the bottom half of the inning for Towanda. Timely hitting and uncharacteristic struggles with control from Repsher allowed Towanda to score two runs and close the gap.
In the bottom of the fourth, Aaliyah Butler replaced Repsher for the Wildcats. The Black Knights scored one more run, and tied the game at three, before the inning ended.
In the fifth, momentum returned to the Athens’ dugout. Sullivan led off the inning with a double and Macik got on base with a walk. Butler bunted to advance both runners. It was deja vu all over again. Macik was on second, Sullivan on third and only one out. But this time, Athens capitalized. During the next at bat, Sullivan stole home and Macik stole third on a past ball. On the next pitch, Macik stole home on a dropped third strike. Repsher also drove in Mallory Mummert in the inning and Athens led 6-3.
Momentum remained in the Athens dugout. The Wildcats added two more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Towanda added a couple runs with two out in the bottom of the seventh to make the final score 9-5.
Athena Chacona and Jocelyn Bennett each picked up two hits for the Black Knights. Bennett also accounted for two RBI. Maynard pitched five innings and got five strikeouts.
For Athens, Ashlyn VanFleet led at the plate. VanFleet had four hits, an RBI and scored two runs. In the circle, Repsher pitched three innings gave up three hits and got four strikeouts. Butler pitched the remaining four innings gave up six hits and got two strikeouts.
