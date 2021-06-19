Waverly players named All-Stars

WAVERLY — In a division dominated by Notre Dame — which ended the season ranked third in New York State in Class C — Waverly placed two players on the IAC South Large School division softball first All-Star team and had three honorable mention selections.
Waverly’s first-team All-Stars are junior catcher Aubrey Ennis, who had a batting average of .475 with a 1.365 OPS (on-base average plus slugging), seven doubles, five home runs, 24 RBI and 18 runs; and freshman Olivia Robinson, who hit .379 with a .956 OPS; three doubles, a triple, 19 runs and eight RBI.
Waverly seniors Sidney Tomasso and Alyssa Sindoni join junior Bella Romano as honorable-mention honorees.
