Waverly players named All-Stars
Waverly’s Aubrey Ennis turns on a pitch during a game in the 2021 season.

 Times file photo

WAVERLY — In a division dominated by Notre Dame — which ended the season ranked third in New York State in Class C — Waverly placed two players on the IAC South Large School division softball first All-Star team and had three honorable mention selections.

Waverly’s first-team All-Stars are junior catcher Aubrey Ennis, who had a batting average of .475 with a 1.365 OPS (on-base average plus slugging), seven doubles, five home runs, 24 RBI and 18 runs; and freshman Olivia Robinson, who hit .379 with a .956 OPS; three doubles, a triple, 19 runs and eight RBI.

Waverly seniors Sidney Tomasso and Alyssa Sindoni join junior Bella Romano as honorable-mention honorees.

