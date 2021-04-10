WAVERLY — The narrative for the early 2021 spring football season for the Waverly Wolverines was their difficulty finding the end zone after long drives. However, the Wolverines erased their memory of recent red zone struggles to put on an offensive showing at home, defeating the Dryden Lions by a score of 55-12 to earn their first victory of the year.
“We talked a lot about going out and stop making excuses why we’re not being successful and just executing, and they executed very well tonight,” said Waverly Jason Miller. “It’s nice to come and get a win especially for these young guys to get some experience.”
The home team also saw big time production from younger players such as Freshman Jason Pipher who caught the first three receptions in the game for 126 yards and two touchdowns, one for 52 yards and the other for 70. Those scores put the Wolverines up 14-0 in the first six minutes of the game.
Freshman quarterback Joe Tomasso added a touchdown with his legs after using his arm on the first two. He was able to sneak into the end zone from four yards out before getting another touchdown pass just 14 seconds into the fourth quarter, floating a 10-yard pass to another freshman in Nate Delil for his first career touchdown to put the Wolverines up 28-0.
The Lions had trouble on both sides of the ball, only stopping the Waverly offense from scoring twice, both in the second half. The offense had their struggles as well but showed signs of life from the athleticism of senior quarterback Brady Rose. He used a 36-yard highlight worthy touchdown run, breaking seven tackles before spinning and diving his way to the pylon for the score.
Waverly scored thrice more after that before the long-awaited halftime break.
Caden Wheeler capped off a drive where he accumulated 52 yards by himself with a five-yard touchdown run.
Less than two minutes later, Tomasso used the freshman connection once again finding Pipher for his third and final touchdown catch in the first half alone. That time the strike came from 13 yards away.
Tomasso’s fourth and final touchdown pass came at the end of the second quarter as he stuck a fastball into junior Brady Blauvelt’s arms for the seven-yard score to bring the tally to 41-6 at the half.
With the running clock and 10-minute quarters in effect, the Wolverines slowed down their possessions in the second half. They were also able to play every single player that was suited up in red for the night.
Waverly scored once more with the starters on the field as a long pass from Tomasso to Pipher down the right sideline set up a Caden Wheeler 11-yard touchdown run.
Down 48-6, the Dryden football team used another score, this time through the air. Rose was able to find Ryan Wiser for the 11-yard score, which would be their final of the night.
On the ensuing kickoff, Caden Wheeler decided he would score one more as he took the kick 80 yards all the way to the end zone to put the nail in the coffin for the Lions, bringing the final score to 55-12 in favor of the Wolverines.
Rose was the leading rusher for the Lions and accounted for 38 rushing yards on seven carries. He also completed 6 passes on 17 attempts for 61 yards while rushing and throwing for a touchdown each.
The Waverly offense had a field day as Tomasso ended the night throwing 15 completions on 19 passing attempts to go along with 232 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.
Pipher finished with 172 receiving yards from six receptions, while also bringing in three touchdowns. 126 of those yards came within the first six minutes of the game.
Wheeler once again had an impressive night on the ground without the presence of David Hallett. He was able to rack up 241 total yards while also scoring three touchdowns. 161 of those came from 16 carries on the ground.
DJ Shaw led another strong defensive showing for the Wolverines with nine solo tackles.
“The one great thing about this team is that they’ve been able to persevere from an 0-3 start,” added Miller. “They continue to work hard in practice and continue to do everything that they’re asked to do. Tonight, we were able to reap the rewards from just staying after it and being patient.”
Dryden now falls to 0-3 on the season and will continue to search for the first win of the year next week when they take on Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour at home.
Waverly now improves to 1-3 and will look to use this win as a turning point on the season. They will travel to Groton next Friday to take on the 1-2 Indians, who recently fell to Tioga last night.
