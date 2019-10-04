Division I

Lea. Ovr.

Team W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Canton 3-0 111-40 — 6-6 235-74

Troy 3-0 117-62 — 5-1 238-134

Wellsboro 2-1 139-67 1 5-1 310-115

NP/M 2-1 91-72 1 3-3 154-163

Wyalusing 1-2 71-121 2 2-4 141-218

Towanda 0-3 46-130 3 0-6 120-255

Athens 0-4 74-157 3 1/2 1-5 150-209

Division II

Lea. Ovr.

Team W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Sayre 3-0 144-23 — 5-1 237-113

Muncy 2-0 70-20 1/2 3-3 126-136

Montgomery 1-1 73-49 1 1/2 2-4 158-218

Cow. Valley 1-1 42-50 1 1/2 1-5 85-242

CMVT 1-3 42-126 2 1/2 2-4 62-174

Bucktail 0-3 14-115 3 1-4 50-179

Division II

Lea. Ovr.

Team W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Chen. Forks 4-0 132-41 — 4-0 132-41

Maine-Endwell 2-1 95-58 1 1/2 2-2 123-110

Chen. Valley 2-1 117-82 1 1/2 3-1 159-89

Owego 2-1 66-62 1 1/2 3-1 101-69

Waverly 1-2 94-87 2 1/2 2-2 117-109

Norwich 1-2 83-72 1 1/2 1-3 110-125

Oneonta 1-3 56-176 3 1-3 56-176

Johnson City 0-3 53-118 3 1/2 0-4 75-150

Division III

Lea. Ovr.

Team W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Newark Valley 1-0 44-25 — 1-3 114-151

Dryden 0-0 0-0 1/2 2-2 108-113

SVEC 0-0 0-0 1/2 1-3 114-150

WG/OM 0-1 25-44 1 1-3 83-116

Division VI

Lea. Ovr.

Team W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Tioga 0-0 0-0 — 4-0 147-66

Greene 0-0 0-0 — 2-2 108-103

Groton 0-0 0-0 — 1-3 42-121

Moravia 0-0 0-0 — 1-3 68-188

Load comments