WAVERLY — Waverly’s depth couldn’t overcome Watkins Glen’s winning swims Monday as the Lady Wolverines dropped a 105-72 Interscholastic Athletic Conference meet to Watkins Glen.
Waverly had seven second-place finishes and a pair of thirds, but won two events and was first in a third when Watkins Glen elected to swim the event as an exhibition.
The swimming win came from Sophia DeSisti, who hit a personal record in the 50 free by finishing in 38.83 seconds. Mira Kittle also posted a personal record to take third in the event for the Lady Wolverines.
Also winning, part of a 1-2 punch in the event, was Josie VanDyke, who accumulated 156.30 points in diving. Teammate Natilie Garrity was second with 125.85 points.
Waverly’s 400 free relay team of Lourden Benjamin, Kittle, VanDyke and Callear posted a 4:45.15 to take first-place points in that event.
Willow Sharpsteen, in addition to swimming to second in the 200 medley relay with Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe and DeSisti in 2:12.02 and with Callear, DeSisti and Vascoe to a second-place finish in the 200 free relay with a time of 2:02.25, also was second in the 100 fly in 1:13.15
Callear added a second in the 200 and 500 freestyle events, clocking in at respective times of 2:26.37 and 6:37.66, Vascoe was second in both the the 200 individual medley with a 2:37.78 and 100 breast — where she had a season-best 1:23.15, Benjamin took third in the 100 free and DeSisti was third in the 100 back.
In addition, Waverly’s Lizzy Robinson had a PR in the 200 IM, Rachel Smith had a PR in the 500 free and VajDyke had her best time ever in the 100n back.
Waverly will hit the pool one more time before the IAC Championships when the Lady Wolverines travel to Southern Cayuga today.
