ONEONTA — Waverly’s varsity boys’ and girls’ cross country teams placed third and fifth, respectively, with their Athens counterparts finishing fourth and 11th, respectively, at the Dave Forbes Invite on Saturday.
Varsity boys
Ithaca won the meet with 30 points and Delhi was second with 47 points.
Waverly finished with 95 points for third with Athens fourth at 162 points in the 18-team meet.
Waverly’s Colin Wright nipped Athens’ TJ Toscano by 14 seconds to earn the Valley area’s top finish. In ninth, Wright finished in 17 minutes 35.4 seconds with Toscano 10th in 17:49.4.
Four of the next five Valley finishers were Wolverines. Kaden Wheeler was 17th in the team race with a time of 18:30.2 and teammate Nate Ackley took 21st in the team race with a time of 18:35.7.
Athens’ Kyle Anthony took 22nd in the team run with a time of 18:42.9 which was one second better than the 18:43.9 posted by Waverly’s Brandon Bubniak for 23rd. Waverly’s Jayden Rose also scored by placing 25th with a time of 18:46.1.
Also scoring for Athens were Matt Gorsline and Connor Dahl who took 34th and 35th with respective times of 18:53.5 and 18:53.56; and Brendan Jones who was 61st with a time of 19:58.7.
Rounding out the top seven for Waverly were Liam Traub, 64th with a time of 20:00 and Hunter Elston, 77th with a time of 30:31.7.
Rounding out Athens’ top seven were Nate Prickett, 68th with a time of 20:09.6 and Sander Bertsch, 74th with a time of 20:23.7.
Varsity girls
In the girls’ varsity event, Ithaca also claimed top honors with 51 points. Montrose (56), Delhi (77) and Maine-Endwell (99) made up the top four.
Waverly was fifth with 131 points and Athens had 320 points to take 11th in the 13-team meet.
The top local finisher was Waverly’s Sheridan Talada who was third with a time of 19:37.2. Teammate Elizabeth Friitzen took eighth for Waverly with a time of 20:50.5 and teammate Olivia Nittinger placed 17th in the team race with a time of 21:35.2.
Emma Bronson led Athens with a time of 22:12.9 which was good for 26th in the team race.
Also scoring for Waverly were Paige Ackley who was 32nd in the team race with a time of 23:03.2 and Aubrey Atkins, who was 71st in the team run with a time of 28:34.3.
Also scoring for Athens were
Allyson Rockwell who was 6th with a time of 27:30.4; Elizabeth Carey who was 67th with a time of 27:31.6; Arin Rockwell who was 79th with a time of 29:34.2; and, finishing in 31:38.7, Raven McCarthy-Gardner who was 82nd.
Rounding out Waverly’s top seven were Hali Jenner who was 76th with a time of 28:54.9 and Rachel Ovedovitz who was 81st with a time of 30:55.8.
Rounding out Athens’ top seven were Abby Prickett who was 84th with a time of 32:42.0 and, taking 86th with a time of 36:53.9, Emily King.
Boys JV
Athens placed sixth in the boys’ JV race with 169 points. Ithaca totaled 15 points to win the event.
Leading the way for Athens was Nate Gorsline, who took 17th in the team race with a time of 20:52.0.
Waverly had a few runners in the event. Leading Waverly’s contingent was Matt Atanasoff who was 53rd overall with a time of 23:04.6.
Modified Girls
Only Delhi and Athens had complete teams. Delhi won the “dual,” 23-34.
Athens’ big highlight was delivered by Sara Bronson who won the meet with a time of 9:02.9.
Also finishing oin theb top 10 for Athens were Cailyn Conklin who was sixth in the team run with a time of 9:55.3 and Janae Harkins who took seventh in the team run with a time of 10:00.6
Waverly did have a few runners in the race. They were lod by Elizabeth Vaughn who was ninth overall with a time of 10:03.9.
Modified boys
Waverly placed third and Athens sixth in the modified boys’ race.
Delhi won with 62 points and Owego was second with 66 points.
Waverly had 80 points and was followed by Oneonta with 83 points, Union-Endoicott with 99 points and Athens with 105 points.
Carter Lewis led all local runners with a fifth-place finish in 8:39.3, and teammate Connor Mosher took seventh in the team race with a time of 8:50.1.
Waverly placed third on depth, as only Liam Wright, with as time of 8:54.4, placed in the top 10 in the team chase with an eighth-place run.
Also in the top 15 in the team standings for Waverly were Jake VanHouten who was 13th with a time of 9:14.0, and Payton Fravel who was 14th in 9:21.0.
