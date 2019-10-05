WAVERLY — The Wolverines fell to 2-3 while Owego improved to 4-1 as the visiting Indians picked up a 7-3 win in a defensive slugfest Friday night at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.
The Wolverines defense set the tone of the game early. On Owego’s first offensive possession, the Indians marched down the field, but the Wolverines made a gritty stop on fourth and short forcing a turnover.
The problem for Waverly came on offense. The Wolverines had a great chance to swing the pendulum in their favor getting into the end zone themselves but an interception ended the drive.
“We just couldn’t do anything with the ball on offense tonight,” Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller said. “I wish we had a better offensive plan, and I wish we executed a little better, but they did a lot of things that confused us. Credit goes to their defense.”
Fortunately for Waverly, the defense once again came through when the team needed them most. Owego quarterback Nick Wasyln made a nice run almost reaching the end zone, but while extending his arm across the plain lost control resulting in a fumble.
Owego finally broke down the rock-solid Waverly defense in the second quarter as Waslyn connected with his brother, tight end Michael Waslyn, for a 31-yard touchdown. Wasyln didn’t have to do much in the air, finishing the game 4-of-8 for 84 yards and throwing two picks.
One of the Waslyn interceptions came in the second quarter, but once again an offensive miscue gave the ball right back to the Indians on a fumble.
For all the problems the offense had in the first half, Waverly only trailed 7-0 heading into halftime.
Senior Jalen McCarty forced Waslyn’s second interception of the game in the third quarter, gifting the Wolverines the ball within the 10-yard line. Tomasso failed to get on the same page as his receivers on two throws trying to reach the end zone, and Waverly settled for a field goal.
It all came down to the fourth quarter in a tense one-possession ball game. The Waverly defense did what it did all game stifling the Indians forcing a turnover on downs. The game was put into the hands of the Waverly offense with just over six minutes remaining in the game.
A second interception of the game sealed the win for Owego.
Tomasso struggled to get comfortable in the pocket and finished the game 5-of-12 with two interceptions.
“This has nothing to do with Joe. I have seen him give senior football players issues at times this season, so I think overall it was a great effort tonight” Miller said. “We are going to continue to work hard and get better, and it was great football game tonight for the fans.”
The Waverly offense overall had a rough outing only getting 201 total yards in the ball game and seven first downs. The Wolverines punted the ball four times opposed to just one time by the Indians. The Indians finished with 357 total yards, 198 of which came on the ground.
What Wasyln lacked in throws, he made up for it on the ground leading the team with 100 rushing yards.
Waverly is back in action Friday Octl. 11 at Oneonta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.