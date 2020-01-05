Tioga second at Peru Wrestling Classic

PERU — Tioga sent seven wrestlers to the finals and boasts four champions at the Peru Wrestling Classic.
The outburst wasn’t enough to top Shenendehowa — which finished with 239 points on the strength of six champions — but the Tigers did beat the other 12 teams to come home second with 206 points.
Saranac was third with 188.5 points with host Peru (158.5) and Petrides (145) rounding out the top five.
After a bye, Gianni Silvestri pinned Shenendehowa’s Brandon Deuel in 3:02 in the quarterfinals of the bracket at 99. After topping John Jay’s Luca Duva 7-4 in the semis, Silvestri pinned Saranac’s Ryan Devins in 57 seconds in the final.
At 106, Bellis opened with a quarterfinal fall over Brayden Wall of Ogdensburg in 3:16. As was the case with Silvestri, Bellis had his toughest match in the semis where he beat Saranac’s Alex Clancy 3-0. In the final, Bellis handed top-seeded Matt Gatto of Petrides his first loss of the season, 9-0.
Brady Worthing seemed to be in a hurry to reach the final. The defending state champ needed just 47 seconds to pin Massena’s Jack Green and just 45 seconds to deck Peru’s Nick Hagar. Colchester’s Ben Stapelton proved a tougher nut to crack as Worthing needed 2:42 to get the fall. In the final, Worthing showed he could go six minutes, downing Saranac’s Robert Foley 6-2.
Wrestling at 152, Emmett Wood had his team’s hardest road to the final. Wood managed a 1:00 pin of John Jay’s Emus Jasper in the first round. Things got tougher for Wood in the quarters as he topped South Lewis’s Branton Carpenter 8-6. Wood then beat LaSalle’s Nick Pino 3-2 in the semis and top-seeded Seamus Leavey of Shenendehowa 5-2 in the final.
At 120, it was Tioga’s Donovan Smith who came in as the undefeated top seed. Smith needed a total of 3:10 to dispatch two opponents by pin but dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker to Shenendehowa, 5-4.
Wrestling at 132, David MacWhinnie won two matches by fall — one in just 17 seconds — and another by disqualification on his way to the final. Once there, MacWhinnie ran into Saramnac’s Alex Christman and dropped a 6-1 decision.
Dom Wood also opened the tournament impressively. He pinned Peru’s Tyler Bell in 2:30 in his opener and Saranac’s Emilo Lugo in 34 seconds in the quarters. Wood had to go the distance in his semi before beating Petrides wrestler 9-0. That set him up for a match against top seed Matthew Ferber of John Jay. In a tight battle, Ferber won 10-7.
Other Tioga wrestlers also made their mark in the tournament.
Aaron Howard picked up a fourth place at 195; Mason Welch placed fifth at 126; Emily Ennis was sixth at 113; Justin Hopkins placed sixth at 138; and Josh Snell was sixth at 182.
Tioga will visit Waverly on Wednesday.
