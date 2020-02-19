WAVERLY — There weren’t a lot of big scores recorded in the round of 32 at the Morning Times Doubles Shootout over the weekend, but there were some impressive team totals.
Leading the way for the winning teams was the duo of Curtis Travis and Victor Clough. The pair shot respective scores of 614 and 589, but when you add in the 243 pins of handicap, you get a total of 1,446 to topple Desirae and Rob Waltman. Rob Waltman had a 708 to lead the team to a 1,307 total.
Wade Lunger and Ken Blaisure combined for a 1,423 to beat the 1,352 posted by Shirley Esau and Ken Graham.
Cliff Donmoyer and Jim Ramsey each did well in a 1,428-1,231 win over Matt Delong and Jim Close. Ransey had a 256 to finish off a 730 to lead the way.
Chuck Gable led the way with a 694 as he and teammate Jimmy Sindoni combined for a 1,423 to beat John Johnson and JJ Slack who had a 1,381.
Anthony and Ricky Hunsinger advanced with a 1,422-1,327 win over Jim Manning and John Manning.
Neither Ramsey’s single game nor his series score were the best in the house. Those honors go to Cheryl Rice who had a 289 in the middle of a 735 series. Rice and partner Chad Farr finished with a 1,420 to top Haley Simons and Dustin Johnson’s 1,273.
The team of William and Charles Sackman also dribbled over the 1,400 mark shooting a 1,403 to top Larry and Bryan Gleason’s 1,365.
The final notable individual effort to end with a winning score was thrown by Libby Sladish. The 197-average bowler threw a pair of 247s on the way to a 701 as she and Tim Sladish finished with a 1,393 to top the 1,378 of Mike Spadine and Steve Groover. The 15-pin loss was the not closest of the round of 32.
The closest match of the round was between the teams of Don Stafford and Rosie Griffin, and Mike Merrick and Mike Ferris. Ferris threw a 258 on the way to a 697, but it was the team of Stafford and Griffin who won 1,399-1,397.
In other matches, Tom Anthony and Mike Fassett beat the team of Mike Bellicui and Ernie Johnson 1,397-1,304; Jack Sible and Chris Vanderpool downed Chris and Elmer Apgar 1,346-1,288; Jen Simons and Mike Leary beat Jayne Wilkins and Gary Norton 1,268-1,235; Katrina Schanbacher and Harry Marbaker topped Skip and Robert Dunn 1,308-1,229; Jennifer Perry and Ron Willis defeated Nick Peterson and Jim Schanbacher 1,317-1,237; Richard Coyle and Tom Farr downed Josh Decker and Glenn Vanderpool 1,274-1,179; and Robert French and Charlie Jenkins beat Jared Joseph and Jeremy Yealek 1,395-1,216.
The tournament takes a one-day hiatus as Valley Bowling Center will host the Section IV State Qualifier on Saturday. The tournament resumes Sunday with the round of 16 at 12:30 p.m.
