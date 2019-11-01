MARATHON — Waverly seniors Sheridan Talada and Collin Wright led local runners at Friday’s IAC Cross Country Championships.
Talada placed second in the girls’ race, posting a time of 20 minutes, 35.7 seconds. Dryden’s Emily Miller won the event with a time of 20:22.4.
Wright was third in the boys’ race, checking in at 17:45.2. Newark Valley’s Jonny Sherwood won the event at 17:22.2 and Watkins Glen’s Gabe Planty was second in 17:26.2.
Both of Waverly’s teams placed third. In the boys team chase, Watkins Glen had 57 points, Newark Valley had 81 points and Waverly had 84 points. Tioga finished 13th with 323 points.
On the girls’ side, Notre Dame took the title with 41 points, followed by Lansing with 58 points and Waverly with 83 points.
Elizabeth Sheridan was eighth for Waverly in 21:30; Paige Ackley took 15th in 22:59; Olivia Nittinger was 18th in 23:24 and Aubrey Akins came home 40th in 27:51.
For the Waverly guys, Nate Ackley posted an 18:13 for eighth; Jayden Rose was 20th with a 19:04; Liam Traub took 26th with a 19:26 and Brandon Bubniak placed 27th with a time of 19:33.
For Tioga, Thomas Hurd led the list with a 19:36 that was good for 29th. Also scoring for the Tigers were Ty Middendorf, 52nd with a 20:41; Mason Card, 75th with a 22:25; Josh Reis, 81st with a 23:33; and Kyle Early, 86th with a time of 24:45.
Tioga’s girls don’t have a complete team, but Mariah Nichols participated and placed 43rd with a time of 27:01.
Next up is the Section IV Championships on Thursday at Chenango Valley State Park.
