ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats boys track team raced to an NTL crown with big wins over previously undefeated Williamson. Both squads enetered the meet 8-0 on the season. The girls team, which clinched its championship at Troy last week, took down the Indians by a score of 81-69 while the boys also took home the championship with a similar score of 80-69.
“It was a back and forth meet between two competitive teams,” said Athens Head Coach Scott Riley. “Everyone knew what was at stake and you could tell by the excitement all meet from both teams.”
Highlighting the meet for the Wildcats were first place finishes in top events such as the boys 400-meter dash, girls 300 hurdles, boys 100-meter dash and girls 400-meter dash. Athens owned most of the day in the short distance and throwing events, while the Williamson Warriors had their way with most of the long-distance events.
Among the leading Wildcats was Ryan Lususa who took home the 400 dash with a time of 55.25 seconds, beating out the second-place finisher by less than three-tenths of a second. Hannah Walker of the Wildcats won the girls 300-meter hurdles by four seconds, as her teammate Emma Roe took home the girls 400 dash event with a time of 1:03.78. Winning the boys 100 dash for the Wildcats was Jaden Wright with a time of 12.14 seconds.
Asher Ellis was victorious for the Wildcats in the shot-put event with 45-feet, 1/4 inch. Ian Wright followed behind in second place with a throw of 38-11 3/4. Ellis also won the discus throw with a throw over 125 feet, and Olivia Bartlow won both events as well with a shot-put throw of 26-6 and a discus throw of just over 85 feet.
“This team had contributions in all events throughout the season to get here,” noted Riley. “We knew there were some tough teams in the league this year, but we are proud of the work these kids put in this season to get to this point.”
With an NTL crown already in hand for both teams, the Wildcats will now gear up for the end of the season NTL Coaches Invite which will take place on Friday and will be held at Athens Area High.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.