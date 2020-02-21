Sutryk selects Elmira College

SAYRE — Emily Sutryk has been a stalwart member of Sayre’s Redskins basketball program for four years.
Now she’s turning her attention to pair of concurrent four-year projects.
At a recent signing ceremony, the Sayre senior announced that she would continue her education and her basketball career at Elmira College.
As far as the education is concerned, Sutryk will be studying pre-med biology and wants to be a pediatrician.
On the athletic side, she will be a Soaring Eagle.
“At first when I started looking at colleges, I had it in my mind that I wanted to go far away,” Sutryk said. “I was in AAU and I just liked the idea of going, like, six hours away.”
When she considered her relationship with her family, that all changed.
“I’m super close to my family so I’m so glad to be going to Elmira.”
The Soaring Eagles coaches made it clear they wanted her to come to Elmira.
“I started looking and I ended up going to a basketball camp at Elmira College with (Sayre Junior) Gabbi Randall. It was a co-ed camp run by the women’s coach, the men’s coach and their assistants. We ended up being the only girls there. We ended up loving it. It was really intense and we learned so much.”
After that week and watching Sutryk both in AAU ball and playing for the Redskins, the EC coaches started talking to her about coming to Elmira.
“The coaches started talking to me then and then AAU tournaments started and they’d come to my games and talk with me.”
She visited Salisbury in Maryland and was looking at Morrisville and other smaller schools but Elmira won her over.
“Elmira’s coaches know I’m a shooter. I know that they’re graduating a senior and she’s a forward. They’re hoping to see me post up. I was point guard at Sayre this year because of low numbers, but they hope to see me being a versatile player and play all over. They definitely want to see me posting up, so my coach (Sayre Coach Eileen) Sparduti worked with me this year because she talked to the coach and knows what she’s looking for.”
Sutryk says that she has seen a couple of the Soaring Eagles’ games and liked what she saw, adding “I love to watch them play.”
She hasn’t been given workouts but knows she will have them by summer and that they’ll have her working on speed and agility as well as getting stronger.
“Over the summer and this fall, I’ve been doing strength training and I need to get back on that. It’ll help a lot. I also need to work on my individual skills just to keep improving them.”
Sutryk said that she’s looking for more than just academics and athletics over the next four years. She’s looking for the college experience.
“(I’m looking forward to) just going out there, being my own person, seeing new things and meeting new people. I’m really excited to do that.”
Sutryk goes to an Elmira program with a second-year coach who will be trying to break a string of six consecutive losing seasons after posting a 4-20 mark in the 2019-2020 campaign.
