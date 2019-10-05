TOWANDA — It was the Black Knights of Towanda who held off a late Athens’ push to secure their first win of the season on homecoming night.
Towanda Head Coach Craig Dawsey simply stated, “It’s huge,” following the game Friday.
“For our seniors it’s big, for homecoming,” he went on to state. “It’s just great for the team, the kids have worked so hard.”
It was not easy for the hosts as the Athens Wildcats used two fourth quarter touchdowns to get within 11 points late in the game. The Black Knights forced a turnover-on-downs with 36 seconds left to secure the victory.
Senior standout Tanner Kunkle lead the way for Towanda, going 9-for-16 passing for 144 yards. However, it was the legs of Kunkle that propelled the Black Knights to a win.
Kunkle ran the ball 25 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns.
Dawsey stated that using Kunkle the way they did was not the game plan entering the game, but he added that seniors such as Kunkle have to take games like Friday’s into their own hands at times.
“The seniors just have to take the game in their hands in those crucial moments and (Kunkle) did a lot of great things today,” said Dawsey.
The Wildcats were the first on the board driving 72 yards on the opening possession of the ball game, ending with a 16-yard Shayne Reid touchdown.
Towanda would quickly respond when Kunkle scored the first of his three touchdowns on the very next possession, capping the drive with a five-yard run.
As the Wildcats and freshman quarterback Mason Lister took to the field for their next drive, Lister would overthrow his receiver, and Ethan Sparrow would grab the interception for Towanda.
Kunkle would add his second rushing touchdown of the game following the turnover, this time from two yards out.
The Back Knights would extend their halftime lead to 21-7 when Kunkle yet again rushed the ball in from six yards out for his third touchdown of the game. Kunkle too would play a part in the two-point conversion when he caught a pass from Mason Johnson.
Towanda would not slow down following halftime, as they drove 68 yards on the first possession of the second half. Jyshaire Robinson would finish the drive with a nine-yard touchdown.
Robinson would help extend the Black Knight lead to 33-7 later in the third quarter when he took the ball in from one-yard out.
The Wildcats started catching their groove on offense early in the fourth quarter. Reid score a six-yard touchdown with just over 10 minutes left in the game to cut the Black Knight lead to 33-14.
Midway through the fourth, Ian Wright of Athens fell on a ball coughed up by Johnson, setting the Wildcats up with good field possession.
The Athens’ offense would capitalize, ending a short 40-yard drive with a Lister quarterback sneak from one yard out.
With just under a minute and a half in the game and down by 12 points, the Wildcats would look to perform a miracle. However, their drive was cut short as the Towanda defense forced a turnover-on-downs to end the game.
Although Friday marks the first win on the season for the Black Knights, Dawsey wants his team to finish strong.
“I told the kids let’s have a great October and have the best of what we have left,” said Dawsey. “This is huge, big for our seniors, big for homecoming, the school. I’m just happy for the Kids.”
The Wildcats were led offensively by Reid who ran the ball 21 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Lister added 177 yards through the air; 112 of which were caught by Keegan Rude.
Towanda advances to 1-6 on the season and is set to visit North Penn-Mansfield next Week. The Wildcats fall to 1-6 and will host Midd-West next week.
