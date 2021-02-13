The Sayre High School wrestling program has a storied history. From the Munn brothers to Walt Fiske, Eric Childs and Gabe Webster, the Redskins have made their mark in PIAA wrestling over the years.
The program is currently working on rebuilding and getting back to that level, but 20 years ago the Redskins put three wrestlers on top of the podium at the North Section Championships.
Sean Kelley was a senior that year for the Redskins and won sectional titles alongside underclassmen Dustin Bloss and Trevor Bennett.
“I remember all of us being excited for the postseason. I was a senior and Trevor and Dustin were underclassmen. They were where the team got its spirit and enthusiasm,” Kelley said. “I had a different perspective as the only senior, more aloof. As a heavyweight I didn’t need to worry about the scales but most others on the team did. We were kids having fun and winning our matches was always helpful in keeping up the good mood.”
“Trevor and I were practice partners, which makes you extra close, you understand how much work you both put in to get a taste of success. Sean was a senior and a great mentor for what to expect at the next level,” Bloss recalled.
Kelley got into wrestling much later than most.
“I personally wasn’t introduced to wrestling until my eighth grade year at Epiphany and my bus driver of all people told me ‘I had the right build to wrestle and I should look into it.’ I went to a match shortly after and I thought yea sure I could give it a try,” Kelley remembered.
Kelley would learn the impressive history of Sayre wrestling from former coach and athletic director Dana Twigg.
“My freshman year was Dana Twigg’s last year with the program and as an underclassman I sat at the front of the bus and heard the coaches all tell stories about wrestling and coaching wrestling and about Coach (John) Childs and that is when I realized how much of big deal it was to be Sayre wrestler,” Kelley said in an email to the Morning Times. “I remember meeting Gabe Webster an actual state champ from OUR SCHOOL and it made the goal of being one of the best in the state a little more achievable, NOT EASY, just more achievable. I tried my best and hopefully left a positive mark, albeit a tiny one.”
Bloss, who won the 2001 sectional title at 112 pounds, started on the mats much earlier and credits his time with the youth program with helping him succeed later on.
“My personal success started from a young age at Snyder where there was a large group of us that started together and moved up through high school as a team. Mark Twigg was a large part of my team’s success as he moved up with us from grade school through high school,” Bloss said.
Both Bloss and Kelley believe wrestling has helped them in all parts of life.
“Wrestling has helped me in many aspects of life. It teaches you not to give up and stay focused on the prize even when there are setbacks in life. I work in a competitive sales environment which is based on individual and team performance, exactly like being a part of a wrestling team,” Bloss said.
Kelley echoed that sentiment.
“Wrestling teaches you a lot about the real world. You’re going to get knocked down, get up as fast as you can or, (even) better, turn (it) into something positive. Sooner or later you’ll run into someone better. Take it in stride and try to learn from it,” Kelley said. “Pain is temporary, practice until you think you can’t anymore and push a little further. It is a team sport and more than most your contribution to the team is front and center. When it is your turn don’t be afraid, do your best and leave nothing back. Last, it teaches you that two minutes is a VERY LONG TIME.”
One of those lessons learned from wrestling for Kelly came from his high school coach, Scott Setzer.
“One time I was up on points and just let the guy up in the third and did my best not stalling/stalling — I got sloppy. Coach Setzer was not happy in the least. Next practice, I made the mistake of saying what could happen in one period, I was winning by a lot. He proceeded to put two minutes on a timer and put me on my back several times before it sounded. Yep lesson learned,” Kelley recalled.
Wrestling created a ton of great memories for Kelley.
“I remember the first time I won a match, I hit a sagging headlock and pinned the kid. The headlock got me through a lot of matches before I was actually good at wrestling. Eventually, I developed a solid single leg and got my fastest pin with a double leg,” Kelley said.
“I remember trying out different moves from top and my coaches almost falling out of their seats from shock — (or maybe) laughter — when I tried and briefly succeeded in putting legs in on an opponent,” he continued. “The one time I tried running double bar arms and almost popped my own shoulder out (oops). I think the best wrestling memories were from the tournaments, just having so much fun on and off the mat. Jokes, games and camaraderie — it was always a fun weekend once everyone made weight.”
When it comes to sectionals, both Bloss and Kelley will remember some moments forever.
“Sectionals was a crazy time you could feel the energy and hype once the other teams showed up. The pressure and the excitement of having to place to move on. My senior year, when I got to stand on top of that (podium) it seemed so cliché to say magical but it might have been the happiest I had been in my life at that point,” Kelley said. “If not the happiest then definitely the most accomplished. Making it to states but not placing was a let down to be sure and it felt horrible then, but hey it led me to where I am now and it was just one more bump in the road I can look back at and be happy I had the memory — get knocked down and get back up as quickly as you can.”
Bloss has one vivid memory of sectionals that has stuck with him.
“(In the) 2001 sectional finals, I was actually knocked unconscious during the match and came back to pin my opponent who was a senior. That is probably the memory that has stuck with me most through the years,” he said.
Twenty years later, both Bloss and Kelley are successful in life. Bloss is an account executive at Verizon and lives in Sayre. Kelley lives in Reading, Pennsylvania and currently works for Boscovs.
And both will always be remember as North Section champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.