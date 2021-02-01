DALLAS — The Athens boys basketball team was limited to just two points in the fourth quarter as host Dallas cruised to a 71-34 win on Saturday night.

Dallas jumped out to a 24-11 lead after the first and extended that to 46-24 at the half.

The Wildcats were able to slow down Dallas in the second half but couldn’t get their own offense going as they were outscored 25-10 down the stretch.

Troy Pritchard led Athens with 12 points and JJ Babcock added eight points.

Mason Lister chipped in seven points, while Griffen Stein had five points and Nalen Carling rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats with two points.

Dallas was led by Austin Finarelli who finished with 25 points in the win.

Athens will host Towanda on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast live by the Morning Times’ Live Stream. You can find the game at www.morning-times.com/sports/live-stream/.

Load comments