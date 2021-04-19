CANDOR — SVEC had to know it had an uphill battle Saturday afternoon. The Eagles had struggled in two games against Lansing and their opponent in Saturday’s IAC Large School Championship had taken the measure of the Bobcats this season.
In spite of being down one starter and with two others playing through injury, the Eagles stayed with the Purple Lions for a time before falling by a 5-0 count.
The Lions got a goal early on a penalty kick by Casey Phillips, but the Eagles held Dryden off the scoreboard from that point until Siaosi Malepe scored off a Jackson Crocker corner kick with 6:25 remaining in the first half.
The Eagles had a few strong possessions, but just weren’t able to put anything in the goal.
The Lions kept up the attack in the second hald, getting two more goals from Phillips and another from Matt McKewin-Bates. Assists went to Corey Matesanz, Zack Willson and Hajo Wise.
Senior-laden Dryden (10-0) outshot SVEC, 23-2, and held a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks.
The Eagles were 7-3 in division play in spite of having a young roster.
