WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys and girls cross country teams swept a quad meet Tuesday with Dryden, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Marathon.
Boys
Waverly’s boys totaled 31 points with Dryden second at 45, S-VE/C third with 58 points and Marathon last with 101 points.
S-VE/C’s Callum Avery ran a 15 minutes, 42.9 seconds to win the individual meet, but all five of Waverly’s scorers finished in the top 10.
Leading that charge was Collin Wright, second in 15:59.9. Also scoring for Waverly were Nate Ackley, fourth in 17:16.3; Brandon Bubniak, sixth in 17:31.0; Jayden Rose, eighth in 17:44.6; and Liam Traub, 10th in 18:30.1.
Also scoring for S-VE/C were Ryan Hodges, 11th in 18:33.8; Tyler Doster, 14th in 18:47.6; Nathan Gillette, 15th in 18:59.0; and Ben Dizer, 17th in team points with a 19:45.8.
———
Athens 26, Mansfield 31
Athens 25, Northeast Bradford 30
Northeast Bradford 27, Mansfield 29
LERAYSVILLE — Athens pulled off a Northern Tier League sweep of host NEB and Mansfield Tuesday night.
Mansfield’s Sam Shedden won the race in 17:36.1, but Athehs had four of its five scorers in the top seven.
TJ Toscano led the way for Athens, taking second in 18:01. Kyle Anthony took fifth overall in 18:40; Connor Dahl was seventh in 18:46 and Matt Gorsline took eighth in 18:52. Also scoring for Athens was Nate Prickett who was 14th overall with a time of 20:30.
———
Wyalusing 15, Sayre 50
LITCHFIELD — Sayre only brought three runners to the race, but it may not have mattered as Wyalusing sent the first nine runners across the finish line.
The top four Wyalusing runners, Kemuel Laudermilch, Logan Newton, Zion Laudermilch and Alex Patton, finished side-by-side in 19:10.
Sayre’s top runner was Logan Goodreasu, who was 10th with a time of 24:02. Finishing behind him in 11th and 12th place were Nate Romano (24:18) and Jake Henry (24:35).
Girls
WAVERLY — With Marathon and S-VE/C fielding incomplete squads, the team portion became a dual between Waverly and Dryden.
The Lady Wolverines placed four of their five scorers in the top six and beat Dryden 22-34 while getting forfeits from the other two teams.
Sheridan Talada ran away from the field to win the race in 18:12.5
Waverly’s Elizabeth Fritzen was third overall with a time of 19:30.1 and was followed to the line by Olivia Nittinger who had a 20:01.5. Page Ackley gave Waverly a sixth-place run in 21:02.4, and Hali Jenner finished out the scoring for Waverly with a time of 25:32.5 that was good for ninth in the team scoring.
For S-VE/C, Mya Marsh ran 10th overall with a time of 23:31.1 and Olivia Bennett took 20th overall with a 27:42.7.
———
Athens 35, Northeast Bradford 30
Mansfield 20, Athens 37
Mansfield 16, Northeast Bradford 44
LERAYSVILLE — Athens’ Emma Bronson was the class of the field winning the brace with a time of 22:46.
Mansfield, though, pushed the next four runners across the finish line to win with superior depth.
For Athens, Elizabeth Carey took ninth in 27:31, Abby Prickett was 19th in 28:51 and Allyson Rockwell took 11th with a time of 28:59. Also scoiing for the Lady Wildcats was Raven McCarthy-Gardner who was 17th overall with a time of 30:24.
———
Wyalusing 15, Sayre 50
LITCHFIELD — Sayre’s Kayla Hughey won the race in 22:46 but didn’t have enough teammates to avoid the forfeit loss as a team.
Sayre’s only other runner was Corey Ault who took seventh overall with a time of 30:22.
